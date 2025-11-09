Selene Oceanfront Residences Welcomes First Owners as Fort Lauderdale Luxury Tower Nears Sell-Out
Selene Oceanfront Residences is entering an exciting new chapter along Fort Lauderdale Beach. As of early November, the luxury dual-tower condominium is officially welcoming owners to its prime oceanfront address, adding fresh momentum to a project already 88 percent sold. Located at 151 N. Seabreeze Boulevard, the two tower forms rise 300 feet above the shoreline and now deliver the turnkey coastal lifestyle many buyers have eagerly awaited.
With sweeping exposures of the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the city skyline, Selene offers a sophisticated edge to beachfront living just steps from the sand. For those seeking an immediate, high-design home on the water, its arrival is well timed.
“Seeing residents begin to move into Selene Oceanfront Residences is incredibly rewarding as the development manager, and this milestone is a true testament to our team’s vision for the project. Between the project’s exceptional design and its resort-style amenities, Selene Oceanfront Residences delivers a modern, oceanfront lifestyle that sets a new standard for upscale living in Fort Lauderdale. For buyers seeking a brand-new residence defined by exceptional design and craftsmanship, Selene Oceanfront Residences is the perfect choice.”
Bob Vail, President of Kolter Urban
Modern Design with Coastal Ease
Selene is designed by acclaimed firm Kobi Karp Architects, with interiors by ID & Design International. Together, they’ve crafted an experience that embraces contemporary luxury and casual elegance.
The community offers 194 residences, including two- to four-bedroom floor plans ranging from approximately 2,300 to 5,300 square feet. A limited penthouse collection crowns the project, appealing to buyers desiring more expansive sightlines and privacy. Generous interior layouts blend seamlessly with the panoramic settings outside, extending living spaces to the ocean horizon.
Resort-Style Amenities
Indoor-outdoor living is a defining feature at Selene. The amenity program brings the ease of a coastal resort to a residential setting. Residents enjoy:
Two elevated pool terraces, including a resort-style pool and a dedicated lap pool
Spa facilities
Poolside cabanas
Open-air gathering lounges
Outdoor kitchen
Fire pit lounges
Pavilion-covered pool bar
A park at the base of the development and more than 5,400 square feet of oceanfront restaurant space further anchor Selene into its shoreline surroundings, offering a social experience that blends home and lifestyle.
A Vision Guided by Kolter Urban
Selene continues the legacy of Kolter Urban, the Delray Beach-based development and investment firm recognized for its strong regional presence. The company has delivered more than 25 years of successful residential projects, including:
100 Las Olas in Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Olana Residences and 3300 Gulf Shore in Naples
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota
Art House in St. Petersburg
Hyde Park House and ONE Tampa in Tampa
Elyse Buckhead and The Dillon in Atlanta
Kolter Urban specializes in luxury condominium communities comprising 50 to 500 homes in locations offering waterfront views, walkability, or both. Collectively, Kolter Urban and its affiliates have sponsored more than $7.8 billion in real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.
Sales and Private Appointments
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing leads sales and marketing for Selene Oceanfront Residences. Private appointments are offered at the Presentation Gallery, located at 151 N. Seabreeze Boulevard.
As Selene nears sell-out and new owners settle in, the project stands as a defining marker of Fort Lauderdale’s continued evolution into a destination for modern coastal living. The combination of design pedigree, hospitality-forward amenities, and immediate move-in appeal positions Selene as a standout address for buyers seeking new construction along the Atlantic.
