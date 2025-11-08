Best Hotels To Celebrate Thanksgiving In The United States

The Gulf of Mexico and Vanderbilt Bay set the mood at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, an oceanside address with suites, private pools, and an exclusive golf club. This Thanksgiving, BALEEN hosts a beachfront Veuve-Clicquot-partnered brunch complete with chef stations, a raw bar, carving stations, and desserts such as Pecan Tartelette, Pumpkin Tart, and Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake. Guests 21+ enjoy a welcome mimosa, though zero-proof selections are available for all. Pricing is $160++ for adults and $70++ for children 12 and under, offered Thursday, November 27 from 11am to 4pm.