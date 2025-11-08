Best Hotels To Celebrate Thanksgiving In The United States

Planning Thanksgiving travel can feel like a puzzle, but these standout hotels and resorts offer the perfect solution. Across the country, you’ll find remarkable culinary programs, coastal brunches, wine-region elegance, and national-park tranquility that elevate the holiday into something special. Each property offers thoughtful dining experiences, warm hospitality, and settings that pair seasonal celebration with a strong sense of place.
Guests spending Thanksgiving at Mandarin Oriental, New York enjoy some of the most coveted skyline viewpoints for the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade. MO Lounge offers premium window seating with rare aerial perspectives of balloon favorites such as Snoopy, Mickey Mouse, and Kermit the Frog. The all-day buffet features traditional stuffing, turkey, and tableside pastas, creating a culinary journey that feels seasonal and celebratory. Afterward, visitors can settle into The Bar for cocktails that mark a polished finish to the festivities.
Ocean House is recognized as the first and only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star hotel in Rhode Island, with its spa and COAST restaurant also Forbes Five-Star rated. The resort hosts a Thanksgiving Buffet in the Ballroom and an intimate holiday dining experience at The Bistro.
Château Élan Winery & Resort spans 3,500 acres of rolling countryside enriched by one of the region’s largest award-winning wineries. Thanksgiving unfolds at Versailles Restaurant, where a curated buffet highlights seasonal favorites and chef-inspired specialties. Families and friends gather among vineyards for roasted turkey and decadent desserts. Guests may continue their celebration with an overnight stay. Tickets are $120 for adults 13+, $60 for ages 6–12, and complimentary for children 5 and under.
The Gulf of Mexico and Vanderbilt Bay set the mood at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, an oceanside address with suites, private pools, and an exclusive golf club. This Thanksgiving, BALEEN hosts a beachfront Veuve-Clicquot-partnered brunch complete with chef stations, a raw bar, carving stations, and desserts such as Pecan Tartelette, Pumpkin Tart, and Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake. Guests 21+ enjoy a welcome mimosa, though zero-proof selections are available for all. Pricing is $160++ for adults and $70++ for children 12 and under, offered Thursday, November 27 from 11am to 4pm.
Westgate Park City Resort & Spa offers a grand winter setting at the base of Canyons Village with access to more than 7,300 skiable acres. Guests can enjoy specialties at Edge Steakhouse and spend time visiting Park City’s Historic Main Street, with specialty boutiques, dining, bars, antique shops, and art galleries.
Thanksgiving reaches new heights at Hotel Crescent Court during the annual brunch at The Crescent Club on the 17th floor. Roasted turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, seafood towers, signature sides, and seasonal desserts are complemented by skyline views.
Guests spend Thanksgiving at Le Méridien Washington, D.C., The Madison by savoring a prix-fixe menu at Lady Madison. Those looking for a quieter celebration can opt for an in-room feast. Both experiences feature favorite traditional holiday dishes in a comfortable setting.
The riverside setting at The Westin Riverwalk pairs naturally with seasonal dining at Zocca Cuisine d’Italia. The Prisoner Wine Dinner on Thursday, September 25 runs from 6:30 to 8pm, presenting a four-course dinner paired with selections from The Prisoner Wine Company. A brand ambassador shares insight into each vintage, shaping an intimate tasting suited to a Friendsgiving-style gathering.
Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar at The Kimpton Brice offers Holiday Takeaways for Thanksgiving, an entirely chef-driven feast ready for at-home serving. The menu includes Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Giblet Gravy, Creamy Mac N’ Cheese, and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Orders must be placed by November 22 with pickups on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day.
Ocean Key Resort & Spa invites travelers to relax near the Gulf while savoring a four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $130++ per person. Highlights include herb-roasted turkey, seared Florida grouper with coconut curry, and brown butter pumpkin layer cake with cinnamon ice cream. Seasonal cocktails such as the Pumpkin Pie Martini, Fall Harvest Old Fashioned, and Pomegranate Champ are available through November.
Carlsbad blends sunshine with coastal ease, offering Thanksgiving celebrations across three properties:
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa offers chef-prepared Thanksgiving Meal Boxes.
Park Hyatt Aviara presents a Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet on November 27, with seatings from 11am to 4pm.
Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach hosts Thanksgiving on the Coast with an All-American breakfast buffet, festive brunch, and three-course dinner, followed by a Holiday Open House & Tree Lighting.
Weekapaug Inn offers classic New England energy overlooking Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic beyond. Thanksgiving Day Family Style dining is offered in The Restaurant, and guests may also join the 5K Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.
Wuksachi Lodge welcomes guests to Peaks Restaurant for a Thanksgiving Buffet highlighted by maple-walnut glazed ham, roasted turkey with gravy, apple walnut stuffing, bourbon yams, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. A warm lodge setting and sprawling forest views encourage a slower pace. Dinner is served November 27 from 3pm to 10pm, priced at $65++ for adults, $30++ for children, and complimentary for ages 5 and under.
The Pacific coastline shapes a peaceful holiday escape at Kalaloch Lodge. Creekside Restaurant presents a Thanksgiving buffet featuring Honeycrisp apple–brined turkey, root beer–glazed ham, sides, and seasonal desserts. Strolls along the windswept sand complement fireside evenings in your cabin. Dinner runs November 27 from 12pm to 8pm, priced at $50++ for adults and $30++ for children.
In the quiet of the Sierra, John Muir Lodge honors the season with its serene forest setting. Thanksgiving dinner at Grant Grove Restaurant presents classic holiday dishes surrounded by towering sequoias. Guests can enjoy games and reading in the great room, or step outdoors for fresh mountain air and sunset views. Dinner is offered November 27 from 11:30am to 8pm, priced at $39++ per person.
Thanksgiving hospitality spans far beyond the dining room. These luxury hotels and resorts bring culinary craft, thoughtful programming, and a setting that invites reflection and connection. Whether you are craving a vineyard celebration, oceanfront buffet, or a quiet holiday surrounded by sequoias, these destinations help shape a balanced holiday experience rooted in comfort, discovery, and a deep sense of place.
