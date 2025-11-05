Dubai's Family-Friendly Attractions Beyond the Tourist Trail

Al Qudra Lakes is a beautiful man-made desert paradise that seems like a planet away. It's just 45 minutes from the city's concrete jungle. Over 170 types of birds live in this network of lakes that are all linked. One of the most beautiful sights is the flamingos that wade elegantly in the shallow water.

Forget about waiting in line at a theme park. Here, the fun is packing a picnic, laying down a blanket, and seeing your kids' eyes light up when they see a desert fox or a beautiful Arabian oryx. Love Lake, which has a heart-shaped form and trees that grow together, is a great place to take a walk at sunset.