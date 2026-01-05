Miami’s Most Coveted Penthouses That Refocus Luxury Beyond Price Per Square Foot

There is a particular thrill that comes with living at the very top. In Miami’s newest residential towers, penthouses have evolved into something far more nuanced than a calculation of square footage or price. These homes are defined by their altitude, discretion, and the feeling that every detail has been considered for a life lived above it all.
As South Florida’s skyline continues to rise, today’s ultra-luxury buyers are prioritizing privacy, location, and singular design over traditional metrics. Whether priced at just under $6 million or well north of $30 million, the following penthouses illustrate how Miami’s most compelling residences are rewriting the conversation around value at the top.
Perched above the calm, glimmering waters of Biscayne Bay, the penthouses at Tula Residences command some of the most uninterrupted views in North Bay Village, stretching across the Miami skyline and out toward the Atlantic Ocean. These six five-bedroom penthouses, each priced at $5.995 million, occupy the top three floors of the boutique waterfront building and span 3,700 square feet apiece.
Glass-wrapped terraces create a seamless connection between interior and exterior living, while 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive sliding glass doors flood the spaces with natural light. Interiors feature custom Italian chef’s kitchens with integrated appliances and restrained, minimalist detailing. Primary bathrooms lean into spa-inspired comfort with floating vanities, freestanding soaking tubs, and book-matched stone finishes.
Tula marks the first new residential development in North Bay Village in more than a decade, with completion expected in 2026. Limited to just 54 residences, the building emphasizes privacy and thoughtful design, supported by amenities that include a resort-style infinity pool, wellness center, media room, resident lounge, pet spa, and 24-hour concierge services.
Rising 62 stories along the oceanfront in Sunny Isles Beach, Bentley Residences stands as the first residential tower branded by the iconic automotive marque. At its crown sits a two-story penthouse priced at $37.5 million, one of the most notable listings to enter the Sunny Isles market.
The residence features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a study, entertainment loft, service quarters, and a state-of-the-art kitchen outfitted with Gaggenau appliances. A private elevator foyer leads to one of the tower’s defining features, the Dezervator, a patented car elevator that transports both vehicle and driver directly into an in-home sky garage. Designed to accommodate up to seven cars with EV charging, the glass-enclosed garage doubles as a dramatic architectural element visible from the 22-foot living area.
Indoor and outdoor pools, a sunset terrace, and a summer kitchen create a setting suited for hosting at scale, while a specially engineered balcony provides protection from the elements. Optional furnishings from Bentley Home echo the brand’s signature craftsmanship. Residents also enjoy access to a whiskey bar, cigar lounge, beachfront pool deck, and signature dining led by James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English.
Rising 80 stories above Brickell at 1420 South Miami Avenue, Cipriani Residences Miami represents the legendary hospitality brand’s first ground-up residential tower in the Americas. Within the exclusive Canaletto Collection, the penthouse offers 4,763 square feet of interiors paired with a 1,940-square-foot terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay and Simpson Park, with pricing available upon request.
A grand foyer introduces the home, where soaring ceilings and refined finishes guide the eye toward sweeping, unobstructed views. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence includes an additional powder room and is accessed via private elevator. Inside, architectural precision meets livability, with spaces designed to feel both formal and inviting.
A private infinity pool extends toward the horizon, complemented by an expansive summer kitchen ideal for open-air dining. A dedicated home theater and wellness retreat add layers of customization rarely found even at this level. Residents benefit from a premium amenity collection that includes resident-only Cipriani dining services, a resort-style deck with two pools, and a spa featuring sauna and treatment rooms.
These penthouses underscore a broader shift within Miami’s luxury real estate market. The most sought-after residences are no longer defined by size alone, but by how they elevate everyday life through privacy, design integrity, and a sense of place. At the top of Miami’s newest towers, value is measured not in square feet, but in experience.
