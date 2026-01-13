A Front-Row Fairway Estate at La Quinta Country Club Enters the Spotlight
Set along the 8th fairway of La Quinta Country Club, this Santa Barbara style estate occupies a position that is increasingly difficult to replicate, let alone replace. One of only three waterfront homes currently on the market within the community, one of five with fairway views, and the only residence hosting a front-row viewing party for next week’s American Express PGA Tournament, the home arrives with equal parts pedigree and presence.
Its setting speaks to La Quinta Country Club’s enduring appeal. Celebrity members have long been part of the club’s rhythm, with current membership including Clint Eastwood and George Lopez, and Justin Bieber reportedly having initiated the application process. Yet this home’s significance extends beyond proximity to fame or fairways. It is rooted in architecture, stewardship, and a layered desert history that continues to gain overdue recognition.
An Architectural Original, Reimagined for Modern Living
Originally designed by Barry A. Berkus, FAIA, the residence reflects the work of one of the most influential residential architects of the 20th century. Berkus, named one of the Top 100 Architects in the World by Architectural Digest in 1991, helped redefine how Americans live by prioritizing thoughtful, livable design at scale. Over nearly six decades, he designed more than 600,000 homes based on approximately 10,000 unique plans.
The home was completely reimagined and rebuilt in 2013, a transformation that respected Berkus’s original vision while introducing modern infrastructure and a more fluid approach to indoor outdoor living. Spanning approximately 4,100 square feet, the residence centers around a private courtyard and a fairway-facing veranda, creating a natural dialogue between interior spaces and the surrounding landscape.
A Waterfront Fairway Setting with Tournament Pedigree
Positioned directly on the 8th hole, the property offers mountain, lake, and golf course views that anchor the primary living spaces. Mature landscaping and tranquil water features create a sense of privacy rarely found on-course, even within elite golf communities. Designed for year-round desert living, the outdoor areas support both quiet mornings and elegant entertaining, including its distinction as the only home currently hosting a front-row American Express PGA Tournament viewing party.
La Quinta Country Club’s golf pedigree lends further weight. A fixture of the PGA Tour rotation for more than 50 years, the course is the original home of the Bob Hope Desert Classic, now known as the American Express PGA Tournament. The greens have earned reverence from today’s top players. Phil Mickelson called them “the best on tour,” while Scottie Scheffler described them as “some of the best surfaces I’ve ever seen.”
A Club Steeped in Hollywood and Presidential History
Opened in 1959, La Quinta Country Club made an immediate impression with a star-studded inaugural round that included Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. One year later, President Dwight D. Eisenhower dedicated the club, establishing a tradition of presidential and celebrity patronage that continues today.
The championship course, designed by Lawrence M. Hughes, weaves through a landscape defined by 84 bunkers, five lakes, and sweeping mountain views that have drawn comparisons to Augusta National. Across approximately 475 homes in 13 distinct tracts, the community balances exclusivity with a deep sense of continuity.
Hidden Modernism Comes Into Focus
Beyond its golf legacy, La Quinta Country Club holds a lesser-known architectural distinction. The community includes homes designed by influential desert Modernists such as John Lautner, William F. Cody, Hugh Kaptur, Arthur Elrod, A. Quincy Jones, and others. A 1960 residence by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, designed for filmmaker Frank Capra, remains one of the area’s most significant modernist homes.
This architectural layer is now receiving long-overdue recognition. For the first time, Modernism Week 2026 will include a private home tour within La Quinta Country Club, spotlighting six architecturally significant residences on February 19, 2026. The moment underscores the club’s growing relevance within broader design and preservation conversations.
Stewards of Home and Community
The current homeowners, Dr. Carl and Sheila Highenboten, have been integral members of the La Quinta Country Club community since the early 1980s. Dr. Highenboten is a nationally respected orthopedic surgeon known for helping train generations of surgeons in advanced knee and arthroscopic techniques. His expertise once led to a consultation request involving a sitting U.S. president.
Sheila Highenboten made history as the club’s first female President, guiding La Quinta Country Club through a pivotal refinancing that helped secure its long-term future. Together, they have served as thoughtful stewards of both their home and the club for more than four decades.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.