SWAN Expands into Mexico: Carlos Orozco Joins as Strategic Advisor

As cross border capital continues to shape the luxury real estate landscape, access has become as important as location. The Sroka Worldwide Advisory Network, known as SWAN, is responding to that shift by strengthening its footprint in Mexico, announcing the addition of Carlos Orozco as a strategic advisor. The move reinforces the network’s role as a conduit between Mexican purchasers and global luxury developments, while also positioning Mexican projects more directly in front of international buyers and advisors.