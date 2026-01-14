SWAN Expands into Mexico: Carlos Orozco Joins as Strategic Advisor
As cross border capital continues to shape the luxury real estate landscape, access has become as important as location. The Sroka Worldwide Advisory Network, known as SWAN, is responding to that shift by strengthening its footprint in Mexico, announcing the addition of Carlos Orozco as a strategic advisor. The move reinforces the network’s role as a conduit between Mexican purchasers and global luxury developments, while also positioning Mexican projects more directly in front of international buyers and advisors.
Formed as an expansion of Sroka Worldwide Consulting, SWAN reflects a recalibration in how high-end real estate is bought and sold today. Rather than relying on traditional brokerage models, the platform brings together a curated group of intermediaries who influence ultra-high-net-worth purchasing decisions, including elite brokers, family offices, private wealth advisors, and lifestyle and hospitality consultants.
A Platform Built Around Influence, Not Volume
SWAN was founded by Neal J. Sroka with a clear objective. Create a network that mirrors how luxury transactions actually occur at the highest levels. The advisor-driven platform operates independently of conventional brokerage structures, offering developers direct access to the trusted individuals who guide UHNW clients across the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.
“SWAN reflects the evolution of how luxury real estate is actually transacted today. Carlos brings depth of experience, recent execution, and credibility that further strengthens our ability to operate across borders at the highest level.”
Neal J. Sroka, Founder of Sroka Worldwide Advisory Network
Carlos Orozco and the Mexican Luxury Market
Based in Mexico City and Cancun, Carlos Orozco is the founder and principal of AB Collection, a boutique advisory firm recognized for its role in shaping several of the Mexican Caribbean’s most prominent luxury residential and hospitality projects. Over the past two decades, Orozco has advised leading developers and ownership groups on market positioning, global sales strategy, and international buyer outreach.
His work has consistently focused on elevating local developments into assets benchmarked against global standards. More recently, Orozco has been deeply involved in structuring cross border sales platforms aimed at UHNW buyers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. His portfolio spans branded residential, resort, and mixed-use developments, with an emphasis on precision over mass distribution.
Rather than casting a wide net, Orozco is widely regarded for aligning developers with the right brokers, advisors, and private investor networks. The approach favors long-term credibility and informed relationships over transactional scale.
Deepening Mexico’s Role in Global Luxury Real Estate
Orozco’s inclusion in SWAN formalizes a long-standing alignment and significantly extends the network’s reach throughout Mexico. At the same time, it enhances SWAN’s relevance for global developers seeking knowledgeable access to Mexican buyers, a market that continues to play a growing role in international luxury investment.
“Developers are increasingly focused on quality over quantity. SWAN is built around trusted relationships and informed intermediaries, which is exactly how cross border luxury real estate decisions are made.”
Carlos Orozco, Founder of AB Collection
The appointment underscores a broader trend in the sector, where curated access and advisory credibility are replacing traditional brokerage volume as the currency of influence.
A Network Designed for the Modern Buyer
SWAN positions itself at the intersection of real estate, private wealth, and lifestyle advisory, recognizing that UHNW purchasing decisions rarely happen in isolation. By connecting developers directly with the advisors who shape those decisions, the network aims to streamline cross border transactions while preserving discretion and strategic clarity.
