Oceanfront Serenity: A Wellness Sanctuary on San Diego’s Coast
A Mission Beach Retreat That Elevates the Wellness Lifestyle
There are ocean views, and then there are oceanfront experiences that alter your entire rhythm of living. 3709 Ocean Front Walk in San Diego offers the latter—a rare fusion of restorative design and barefoot luxury, perched directly on the iconic Mission Beach boardwalk. Here, the sound of surf replaces your morning alarm, and the scent of sea salt drifts through your living room without invitation. More than just another high-end coastal property, this residence embodies a new wave of wellness architecture.
It’s been completely reimagined to foster calm, clarity, and ease; qualities too often lost in even the most luxurious homes. What sets this space apart is how fully it embraces the natural world, without compromising on the comfort and smart technology expected in a modern luxury lifestyle. Designed for those who don’t just live near the ocean but live through it, this home is a tribute to tranquility in its most curated form.
Indoor-Outdoor Harmony Designed to Calm and Inspire
From the moment you step inside, it’s clear that every inch of this home was designed with intentionality. The open-concept floor plan flows organically, drawing the eye toward the Pacific like a meditation in motion. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors dissolve the barrier between indoor and outdoor spaces, flooding the living area with natural light and sea breeze. But the true heart of the home is the indoor spa—a circular sanctuary encased in curved glass that invites pause and presence. Adjacent to a private patio and just steps from the sand, it transforms daily wellness routines into sacred rituals.
The home’s palette is quiet but confident: muted earth tones, natural woods, creamy textiles, and live greenery throughout. You’ll find yourself slowing down without meaning to. It’s a space that doesn’t just reflect a lifestyle, but shapes it—aligning your body and mind with the rhythm of the ocean just beyond the glass.
Interior Design That Balances Aesthetics with Mindful Living
Renowned designer Alexandra Angle has crafted a space that reflects both California ease and elevated taste. Her collaboration with furniture artisan Peter Hansen results in a home that feels sculptural yet soft, earthy yet contemporary. Every furnishing is custom, and designed not simply for form but for flow. Oversized loungers curve around a central fireplace, inviting conversation and stillness alike. The staircase is wrapped in transparency, framing a vertical cascade of tropical greenery that shifts with the light throughout the day. It’s as much an architectural feature as it is a living installation.
Materials are tactile and honest: polished concrete, natural fibers, and handwoven textures that invite barefoot exploration and casual elegance. This isn’t wellness packaged for show. It’s wellness lived and felt in the details. The result is a home that doesn’t speak loudly, but resonates deeply, echoing the softness of waves and the sophistication of restraint.
Smart Home Innovation Seamlessly Supports Peace of Mind
Wellness today extends beyond physical space; it includes the invisible frameworks that create peace of mind. At 3709 Ocean Front Walk, smart home systems are quietly woven throughout to support ease without interruption. From security and lighting to climate and entertainment, everything can be intuitively controlled to match your mood or moment. Wake up to pre-set morning light, a warm spa soak, and soft music drifting in from ceiling-integrated speakers. Host sunset gatherings with one-touch settings that adjust ambiance from daylight openness to candlelit intimacy.
Technology here is not a showpiece but a silent partner, elevating everyday living into an experience of effortlessness. It’s the kind of luxury that feels intuitive rather than indulgent, designed to let you focus not on how things work, but how you feel while living within them. In this sense, the home becomes more than architecture. It becomes an ally in your pursuit of calm, clarity, and connection.
A Coastal Location That Complements a Life of Intention
Mission Beach offers a lifestyle that few locations can match. It’s laid-back yet energized, health-conscious yet indulgent, quiet yet connected. From morning beach runs to midday surf sessions to locally-sourced dining just a walk away, the neighborhood itself encourages movement, mindfulness, and joy.
At this address, the Pacific Ocean isn’t a backdrop; it’s an ever-present participant in your routine. But what truly makes this property special is how it situates you in the center of everything, while still offering complete privacy and sanctuary. As wellness real estate continues to evolve, properties like this, where design, location, and lifestyle are fully aligned, have become rare finds. The luxury isn’t just in the materials or the views. It’s in how the space lets you live: more presently, more freely, and more fully. This home doesn’t demand you change—it simply invites you to return to yourself, with the ocean as your guide.
Where Wellness Architecture Becomes a Way of Life
In an era when luxury is often equated with excess, 3709 Ocean Front Walk offers something far more valuable: intention. It is a home built not just to be admired, but to be inhabited in a way that heals. It’s a masterclass in how architecture, nature, and technology can harmonize to elevate our everyday rituals. This isn’t a trend or a retreat. It’s a new paradigm for high-end living, one where wellness is woven into the very fabric of the home. From the glass-wrapped spa to the biophilic interior flow, every detail has been considered for its impact on both the senses and the spirit. If the future of luxury living is about restoration, rhythm, and resonance with the world around us, then this San Diego sanctuary is already there, waiting with open doors and the sound of waves calling you home.
Price: $8,000,000
Property type: Single Family Home
Contact Pacific Sotheby's International Realty for more information.
