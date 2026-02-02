A Coastal Masterpiece in Kohanaiki’s Private Enclave
An Oceanfront Estate Defined by Architecture, Flow, and Natural Beauty
On the lava-sculpted shores of Hawaii’s Big Island, where the raw energy of the Pacific meets manicured elegance, sits a 6,670-square-foot estate that redefines coastal luxury. Set on 1.17 ocean-view acres in the private community of Kohanaiki, this six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath residence feels less like a home and more like a personal retreat. From the moment you arrive, the architecture strikes a balance between drama and restraint, clean lines, open volumes, and natural materials are harmonized with the island’s palette.
The great room, with its soaring vaulted ceiling and disappearing pocket doors, opens seamlessly to an infinity-edge pool that appears to pour directly into the Pacific. It's a setting designed to both inspire and disarm. Whether you’re watching whales from the lanai or moving between indoor and outdoor living with effortless grace, the sense of place is profound. Here, every detail is curated for comfort, calm, and connection, with nature, with luxury, and with a slower, more intentional rhythm of life.
Indoor-Outdoor Living in Perfect Architectural Harmony
This estate is a masterclass in indoor-outdoor design, where the living space responds intuitively to its surroundings. At its heart is a gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, honed stone surfaces, and generous prep space that invites entertaining on any scale. Whether preparing a sunset dinner with local catch or hosting guests for cocktails at golden hour, the kitchen is both functional and elegant. The adjacent living and dining areas open completely to the outdoor lanai, creating a continuous flow between interior comfort and natural beauty.
Every room is positioned to maximize views of the ocean, of the Rees Jones-designed golf course, or of the home’s private gardens. Even the spa-inspired bathrooms echo this philosophy, with outdoor showers and natural finishes that ground the experience in the elements. The property’s layout offers privacy and openness in equal measure, making it ideal for extended family stays, intimate getaways, or seasonal living on the island.
Living at Kohanaiki: A Resort Lifestyle Woven Into Everyday Living
Living at Kohanaiki means more than enjoying world-class amenities; it’s about immersing yourself in a lifestyle shaped by culture, craftsmanship, and community. This 450-acre private enclave along the Kona Coast offers a full suite of resort-style experiences, starting with its signature golf course, designed by the legendary Rees Jones. But it’s the thoughtful details that elevate the everyday: mornings spent paddleboarding over coral reefs, afternoons fishing from the club’s 39' Yellowfin, or evenings with friends over small-batch beers brewed onsite.
The Beach Club, ʻOhana Pool, spa, and Sports Complex are all extensions of the home, just a golf cart ride away, yet always intimate and welcoming. Culinary experiences are a centerpiece of the Kohanaiki lifestyle, led by Master Sommelier Andy Myers, whose wine and food programs rival those of the world’s best resorts. Whether savoring a curated tasting menu or enjoying freshly harvested fruit from the grounds, dining here is rooted in place and elevated by intention.
A Private Haven Rooted in Hawaiian Heritage
What makes Kohanaiki truly rare is its deep connection to Hawaiian culture and its respectful integration of land and legacy. This is not simply another luxury development; it is a living community shaped by values of stewardship, authenticity, and place. The coastline is dotted with historic sites, ancient fishponds, and lava rock carvings, reminding residents that they are part of a larger story.
That connection is visible in the way the community is designed: with low-density planning, native landscaping, and reverence for the environment. Homeowners are invited to participate in cultural events, workshops, and conservation efforts that strengthen their bond with the island and its people. In this way, owning a home here means more than access to luxury; it means joining a way of life that honors the past while embracing the future. It’s a place where nature isn’t just a view, it’s a daily experience, one that inspires awe, reflection, and renewal.
The Rare Freedom to Fully Be Present
This home is not just an architectural achievement; it’s an invitation to live differently. To rise with the sun and swim laps under the sky. To trade meetings for morning hikes or sunset surf sessions. To connect with neighbors not out of obligation but out of genuine community. In Kohanaiki, time slows. Priorities shift. The separation between work and play, between indoors and out, between resident and traveler, all dissolve.
And that’s what makes this property so exceptional. It’s not just where it is, or what it offers. It’s what it allows. It allows you to fully exhale. To be present with your surroundings, with your people, with yourself. Whether as a full-time residence or seasonal escape, this estate offers a sanctuary that is both grounding and elevated. It doesn’t just meet the standard of luxury, it redefines it, in the most elemental, extraordinary way possible.
