Infinity by Pacaso Introduces a Private Home Exchange for the World’s Most Coveted Vacation Homes
Luxury travel has long centered on access. Access to locations, to privacy, to experiences that feel personal and intentional. Now, a new model is quietly entering that conversation, one designed not for hotel loyalists, but for owners of extraordinary vacation homes who value trust and discretion as much as destination.
Launched this month, Pacaso has introduced Infinity by Pacaso, an invite-only home exchange created for a highly selective community of elite second-home owners. The concept is simple in theory and complex in execution. Owners of meticulously maintained luxury residences can securely swap homes with other like-minded members and stay in private residences that meet the same standards as their own.
A New Tier of Home Swapping
Infinity is designed for owners of $5 million to $20 million vacation homes who understand the care and responsibility that come with managing a property of that caliber. Membership is limited, personal, and intentionally discreet. Every homeowner and every residence is individually vetted before acceptance, ensuring a shared baseline of quality, respect, and trust across the network.
For members, Infinity unlocks access to a private, off-market collection of homes that would otherwise never be available for exchange. Pacaso oversees the entire process, managing listings, scheduling, and logistics through proprietary technology so exchanges feel seamless and secure.
Curated Homes in Coveted Destinations
Homes within the Infinity network are selected for architecture, location, character, and overall quality. Early members are already being onboarded with properties in destinations that consistently rank among the world’s most desirable places to stay.
Current locations include St. Barths, the British Virgin Islands, Tuscany, Mexico City, Ibiza, Careyes, New York City, Verbier, and Paris. Additional destinations are scheduled to be added weekly as the network expands.
Each exchange is designed to feel less transactional and more personal, offering members the opportunity to experience destinations through private homes that reflect thoughtful ownership and careful stewardship.
Membership Structure and Access
Infinity membership is priced at $100,000 and provides ten years of access to the global exchange. The fee includes full participation in the Infinity network, with Pacaso handling the operational complexity behind the scenes.
Membership is intentionally limited to preserve the quality of the experience and ensure that each exchange meets the highest standards of discretion, care, and compatibility.
Built on Pacaso’s Proven Platform
Infinity builds on Pacaso’s established Global Swap program, which allows Pacaso co-owners to exchange homes as part of their ownership benefits. That foundation provided the framework for a more exclusive tier, reserved for whole-home owners seeking a higher level of privacy and curation.
Pacaso was co-founded in 2020 by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff, with the goal of modernizing luxury vacation home ownership through technology-enabled co-ownership and professional management.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind Infinity, Allison shared:
"My perspective on second-home ownership changed after my family exchanged homes with another family. It felt less like travel and more like being welcomed into someone else's life. That experience revealed how many extraordinary homes sit unused—not for lack of desire, but because there's never been a trusted way to exchange them with like-minded owners. Infinity brings that idea to life: a private exchange where exceptional homes unlock exceptional stays."
Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso
A Shift in How the Ultra-Wealthy Travel
Infinity arrives at a moment when affluent travelers are prioritizing privacy, flexibility, and authenticity over traditional luxury markers. For homeowners who already invest deeply in their own residences, the appeal lies in staying somewhere that feels equally considered, without compromising comfort or control.
By pairing professional management with a highly selective membership model, Infinity positions itself as a new category altogether. Not a rental platform, not a hospitality brand, but a global exchange built on shared standards and mutual respect.
As luxury travel continues to evolve, Infinity by Pacaso suggests that the future may feel less like checking in and more like being welcomed.
