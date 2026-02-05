Infinity by Pacaso Introduces a Private Home Exchange for the World’s Most Coveted Vacation Homes

"My perspective on second-home ownership changed after my family exchanged homes with another family. It felt less like travel and more like being welcomed into someone else's life. That experience revealed how many extraordinary homes sit unused—not for lack of desire, but because there's never been a trusted way to exchange them with like-minded owners. Infinity brings that idea to life: a private exchange where exceptional homes unlock exceptional stays."

Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso