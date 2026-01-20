Inside Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach and Its Five-Star Waterfront Living Experience
Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach is setting a new benchmark for coastal living in South Florida, introducing a refined residential experience that places wellness, design, and waterfront access at its core. Rising along the storied stretch of coastline known as Millionaire’s Mile, the boutique tower marks the area’s first five-star branded residence and brings Rosewood’s hospitality philosophy into a permanent residential setting.
Designed by Arquitectonica, the architecture strikes a contemporary coastal note that feels intentional rather than overstated. The structure balances clean lines with a nature-driven sensibility, creating a visual rhythm that mirrors its oceanfront and Intracoastal surroundings. Inside, interiors by Studio Piet Boon reinforce that same philosophy through wellness-forward layouts and a calm material palette designed to support daily living, not just visual impact.
A Wellness-Driven Approach to Amenities
At Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, amenities are conceived as part of a holistic lifestyle rather than standalone luxuries. The indoor-outdoor collection encourages residents to move, pause, and reset throughout the day, with dedicated spaces for yoga, guided meditation, restorative movement, and a comprehensive fitness, spa, and aquatic center.
Daily rituals are woven into the experience, including morning meditation sessions, beachfront walks, and sunset boating directly from the on-site marina. Dining options on the property further support a relaxed yet elevated rhythm, allowing residents to transition seamlessly between wellness, leisure, and social moments without leaving home.
Waterfront Living on a Rare Scale
The property occupies a 12-acre site in Hillsboro Beach, offering 605 feet of pristine Atlantic Ocean frontage alongside 600 feet of Intracoastal Waterway access. This dual-water orientation is increasingly rare in South Florida and allows residents to enjoy both beachside living and boating culture within the same address.
The collection includes 92 waterfront residences, each designed to maximize light, flow, and connection to the surrounding landscape. Homes range from approximately 2,800 to 6,400 square feet of interior space, offering expansive layouts paired with sweeping water views that feel intentional rather than incidental.
Design That Reflects the Rosewood Identity
Both buildings have been conceptualized to echo the form and elegance of a regal yacht, with soft, curving terraces and generous exterior spaces that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living. Natural light plays a central role throughout the residences and shared areas, enhancing the sense of openness while reinforcing the connection to the sea.
Studio Piet Boon’s interiors lean into a restrained, tactile approach, layering natural wood, limestone accents, and biophilic elements that add depth without distraction. A soft, cohesive color palette wraps each space, creating an atmosphere that feels composed and livable, rather than decorative for its own sake.
A Singular Addition to Hillsboro Beach
Located just two miles south of Boca Raton, Hillsboro Beach has long attracted discerning homeowners seeking privacy, coastal access, and understated luxury. As the neighborhood’s first five-star branded residence, Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach reinforces the area’s reputation while elevating expectations for what branded residential living can offer.
