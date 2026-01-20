Oceanfront terrace overlooking the Atlantic at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach
Seamless indoor-outdoor living defines Rosewood Residences Hillsboro BeachPhoto Courtesy of Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach
Real Estate

Inside Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach and Its Five-Star Waterfront Living Experience

How South Florida’s First Five-Star Branded Residence Is Redefining Wellness-Focused Luxury Along Millionaire’s Mile
3 min read

Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach is setting a new benchmark for coastal living in South Florida, introducing a refined residential experience that places wellness, design, and waterfront access at its core. Rising along the storied stretch of coastline known as Millionaire’s Mile, the boutique tower marks the area’s first five-star branded residence and brings Rosewood’s hospitality philosophy into a permanent residential setting.

Aerial view of tennis courts surrounded by lush greenery at Rosewood Residences
Wellness amenities woven into Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach’s landscaped groundsPhoto Courtesy of Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Designed by Arquitectonica, the architecture strikes a contemporary coastal note that feels intentional rather than overstated. The structure balances clean lines with a nature-driven sensibility, creating a visual rhythm that mirrors its oceanfront and Intracoastal surroundings. Inside, interiors by Studio Piet Boon reinforce that same philosophy through wellness-forward layouts and a calm material palette designed to support daily living, not just visual impact.

A Wellness-Driven Approach to Amenities

Hammocks set among palm trees in a private meditation garden
A serene garden retreat designed for rest, reflection, and daily ritualsPhoto Courtesy of Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

At Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, amenities are conceived as part of a holistic lifestyle rather than standalone luxuries. The indoor-outdoor collection encourages residents to move, pause, and reset throughout the day, with dedicated spaces for yoga, guided meditation, restorative movement, and a comprehensive fitness, spa, and aquatic center.

Daily rituals are woven into the experience, including morning meditation sessions, beachfront walks, and sunset boating directly from the on-site marina. Dining options on the property further support a relaxed yet elevated rhythm, allowing residents to transition seamlessly between wellness, leisure, and social moments without leaving home.

Oceanfront terrace overlooking the Atlantic at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach
Chalet Alpina Signals a New Era of Ski-In, Ski-Out Living at Aspen Mountain

Waterfront Living on a Rare Scale

Aerial view of Rosewood Residences between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway
A rare dual-waterfront setting along Hillsboro Beach’s Millionaire’s MilePhoto Courtesy of Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

The property occupies a 12-acre site in Hillsboro Beach, offering 605 feet of pristine Atlantic Ocean frontage alongside 600 feet of Intracoastal Waterway access. This dual-water orientation is increasingly rare in South Florida and allows residents to enjoy both beachside living and boating culture within the same address.

The collection includes 92 waterfront residences, each designed to maximize light, flow, and connection to the surrounding landscape. Homes range from approximately 2,800 to 6,400 square feet of interior space, offering expansive layouts paired with sweeping water views that feel intentional rather than incidental.

Design That Reflects the Rosewood Identity

Light-filled resident amenity space with lounge seating and ocean views
Indoor-outdoor amenities supporting a calm, wellness-forward lifestylePhoto Courtesy of Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Both buildings have been conceptualized to echo the form and elegance of a regal yacht, with soft, curving terraces and generous exterior spaces that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living. Natural light plays a central role throughout the residences and shared areas, enhancing the sense of openness while reinforcing the connection to the sea.

Studio Piet Boon’s interiors lean into a restrained, tactile approach, layering natural wood, limestone accents, and biophilic elements that add depth without distraction. A soft, cohesive color palette wraps each space, creating an atmosphere that feels composed and livable, rather than decorative for its own sake.

A Singular Addition to Hillsboro Beach

Modern living room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean
Ocean-facing residences designed for light, flow, and everyday livingPhoto Courtesy of Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach

Located just two miles south of Boca Raton, Hillsboro Beach has long attracted discerning homeowners seeking privacy, coastal access, and understated luxury. As the neighborhood’s first five-star branded residence, Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach reinforces the area’s reputation while elevating expectations for what branded residential living can offer.

With Related Group and Dezer Development leading the project, the development reflects a careful balance of architectural pedigree, design integrity, and lifestyle-driven planning. The result is a residential experience that feels aligned with Rosewood’s ethos of finding the extraordinary within everyday life, now translated into a permanent home along one of Florida’s most coveted stretches of coastline.
Oceanfront terrace overlooking the Atlantic at Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach
Oceanfront Serenity: A Wellness Sanctuary on San Diego’s Coast

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Health
Real estate
Design
Home
Wellness

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com