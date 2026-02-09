L.A. Art Dealer Ash Nouri’s Mid-Century Residence Hits the Market

Despite its proximity to the cultural pulse of the Sunset Strip, the home maintains a quiet insulation from the urban fray. “What stands out about this home is how serene it feels, despite being in such a central location,” Nouri observes. This sense of peace is largely due to the home’s "cascade" design. Positioned discreetly at street level, the structure descends into the hillside, a technique that hides the home from the public eye while opening it entirely to the horizon.