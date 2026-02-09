L.A. Art Dealer Ash Nouri’s Mid-Century Residence Hits the Market
In the vertical landscape of the Hollywood Hills, where architecture is often a negotiation between the rugged canyon terrain and the expansive Los Angeles skyline, 8450 Carlton Way stands as a refined expression in modernist evolution. This 1962 residence, now entering the market for $2.425 million, represents a rare alignment of architectural history and contemporary curation. Currently owned by 29-year old Ash Nouri, a prominent figure in the international art market, the home has become a living gallery that honors its mid-century origins while embracing the technological sophistication of 2026.
Mid-Century Modern Architecture in the Hollywood Hills
The property’s story is one of continuous refinement. Originally constructed during the golden age of California Modernism, the approximately 2,211-square-foot home possesses the "post-and-beam" soul that defines the era, placing it firmly within the lineage of the most enduring mid-century modern homes Los Angeles has produced. However, its path to its current state was paved by notable stewards. Before Nouri, the residence was owned by actress Lorraine Bracco. Known for her discerning taste, Bracco carried out an extensive renovation, transforming the space into a polished residence.
Collector-Led Approach to Design
For Ash Nouri, an Iranian-American art dealer whose career at Sotheby’s has been defined by record-breaking sales of modern masterpieces, the home was a natural extension of his professional life. Under his ownership, the residence has been treated with the same level of curatorial precision he brings to building important collections. The interior’s wide-open floor plan and expansive white walls were intentionally preserved to provide a neutral backdrop for works of art, allowing the home to function as both a high-tech retreat and a private gallery.
Despite its proximity to the cultural pulse of the Sunset Strip, the home maintains a quiet insulation from the urban fray. “What stands out about this home is how serene it feels, despite being in such a central location,” Nouri observes. This sense of peace is largely due to the home’s "cascade" design. Positioned discreetly at street level, the structure descends into the hillside, a technique that hides the home from the public eye while opening it entirely to the horizon.
Views Framed by Mid-Century Architecture
Mid-century modern architecture is fundamentally about the blurring of boundaries, and at 8450 Carlton Way, this Hollywood Hills mid-century modern residence defines that threshold through expanses of glass. Floor-to-ceiling windows trace the perimeter of the primary living space, drawing in the shifting afternoon light and framing a 180-degree panorama. By day, the view stretches across the basin to the Pacific Ocean; by night, it transforms into a glittering grid of city lights.
Nouri’s lifestyle within the home centers on this visual connection. “I spend most of my time in the enclosed sunroom, a private space where I can enjoy the views and feel removed from the pace of the city below,” he says. This sunroom, alongside a newly installed frameless glass balcony, ensures that the home’s most dramatic feature, the view, is accessible from nearly every room.
Thoughtful Updates Within a Mid-Century Modern Framework
The recent updates to the property reflect a philosophy of "invisible luxury", improving the home’s performance without altering its spirit. Listing agent Aurian Khajehnouri emphasizes this restrained approach: “The recent enhancements were made with intention, refining the property without reinventing it.”
The technical specifications are now entirely current. A full Savant smart home system integrates sound, lighting, and climate, while custom electric blinds provide effortless control over the home’s signature glass walls. The kitchen has been updated with a designer’s touch, featuring emerald-toned cabinetry that adds a rich, organic texture against the stainless-steel appliances and newly stained hardwood floors. Even the two-car garage has been modernized, equipped with a brand-new Tesla charging station.
Private Living Spaces Set Into the Hillside
While the upper level is geared toward the drama of entertaining, the home’s lower level is a retreat into quietude. Following the cascading architecture, the private quarters are positioned to enjoy the skyline views with an added sense of intimacy.
The residence features two spacious bedrooms, both designed with the flexibility of primary suites. This "dual-primary" layout offers a rare balance between rooms, ensuring that both sleeping quarters feel like a main retreat.
The bathrooms complement this elevated living, with one suite further enhanced by a luxurious steam shower, a modern addition that brings a spa-like ritual to the home’s minimalist footprint.
Tucked away is a dedicated private office, a space that serves as a quiet creative escape. Outfitted with custom built-in cabinetry and desk, the room provides a functional workspace that effortlessly integrates with the home’s creative energy, offering a calm environment for focus that feels like a natural extension of the living space.
A Design-Driven Hollywood Hills Home Enters the Market
As 8450 Carlton Way looks toward its next owner, it remains a testament to the enduring power of 1960s design when paired with modern stewardship. “The owner has cherished the home, but felt the timing was right to pass it on to a new owner who will appreciate its design and sense of tranquility,” says Khajehnouri.
In a market where many homes are over-built or over-staged, this Hollywood Hills luxury home stands apart as a property defined by its clarity, its history, and its unwavering gaze toward the city below, an increasingly rare quality in Los Angeles luxury real estate.
