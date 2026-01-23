The restored 1960 Sale House by Richard Neutra
Inside a Restored Richard Neutra Residence in Crestwood Hills

The restored 1960 Neutra residence has returned to the market, preserving original details and offering protected land with sweeping ocean and city views.
Sale Residence MLS
Sweeping views stretch from the Westside across the city to the Pacific Ocean, with protected land ensuring long-term privacy.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

Perched at the highest point of Tigertail Road within Los Angeles’ Crestwood Hills community, a restored 1960 residence by Richard Neutra has returned to the market. Known as the Sale House, the single-story modernist home combines architectural pedigree, carefully preserved original details, and sweeping views that extend from protected greenbelt land to city lights and the Pacific Ocean.

Set on just over an acre and bordered by permanently protected land, the property offers a level of privacy that has become increasingly rare on the Westside. At $5.295 million, it represents one of the few opportunities to acquire a rigorously restored Neutra residence in Brentwood’s most architecturally significant enclave.

Indoor–outdoor living defines the 1960 Richard Neutra design
Indoor–outdoor living defines the 1960 Richard Neutra design, with walls of glass opening to a private terrace and garden.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

A House Designed for Living and Art

Completed in 1960 for Robert and Elsa Sale, the home was commissioned by a young engineer and an artist-craftsman seeking a rustic, woodsy modern retreat. Neutra responded with a restrained, human-scaled design focused on flow, light, and daily livability. The Sales lived in the home for more than 55 years, shaping it as both a residence and a setting for art.

The single-level floor plan centers around an open kitchen that connects organically to the living, dining, and den spaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass frames uninterrupted views across the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, the city below, and the coastline beyond. A skylit entry gallery with soaring ceilings was designed to display artwork, while outdoor spaces include a bougainvillea-covered pergola and a sheltered brick terrace positioned to preserve ocean views.

Original details remain intact throughout the home, including Neutra-era built-in cabinetry and furniture, original bathroom tile, and mosaic accents created by Elsa Sale, still visible in the pool, bathroom, and interior surfaces.

The original Neutra-designed kitchen retains built-in cabinetry and midcentury detailing
The original Neutra-designed kitchen retains built-in cabinetry and midcentury detailing, opening seamlessly to the main living areas.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

A Preservation-First Restoration

Between 2020 and 2021, the property underwent a comprehensive restoration led by Escher GuneWardena Architecture and GW Design. The approach emphasized architectural fidelity rather than reinterpretation, returning both the house and pool to strict historical authenticity.

The kitchen and lighting systems were updated to meet modern standards without altering Neutra’s original intent. Materials were kept simple and restrained, avoiding decorative embellishment. Lighting was reworked to restore balance and atmosphere after decades of over-illumination, reinforcing the home’s original relationship to natural light.

Landscape architect Ivette Soler reimagined the gardens with equal sensitivity, preserving the ecology of the Santa Monica Mountains and maintaining a natural character rather than a formalized show garden. The property’s adjacency to protected land ensures long-term privacy and eliminates the possibility of future development.

Floor-to-ceiling glass connects the living room to the terrace
Floor-to-ceiling glass connects the living room to the terrace, framing city and ocean views beyond the hillside.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

A Lineage of Design-Conscious Owners

Following the Sale family, the home was acquired by Daniel Humm, the Swiss-born chef and restaurateur behind Eleven Madison Park. Under Humm’s ownership, the house continued to function as a full-time residence rather than a preserved artifact. Humm is widely recognized for transforming Eleven Madison Park into the first plant-based restaurant to retain three Michelin stars, as well as for his broader work in food advocacy and education.

The current owner, Belgian former real estate developer and architecture patron Peter Galliaert, is known for collecting and preserving architecturally significant properties. His holdings have included a Paul Rudolph–designed residence acquired at a Sotheby’s auction, which he later transported and stored in Palm Springs. Galliaert approaches architecture as a lived experience, integrating contemporary art, vintage design, and modernist heritage.

He has spoken publicly about the way the Neutra home responds to seasonal light, with shifting sunset views throughout the year, and about his commitment to preserving mid-century architecture in Los Angeles as part of the city’s cultural fabric.

Sliding glass walls open to a terrace overlooking wide-reaching city and ocean views.
Sliding glass walls open to a terrace overlooking protected hillside land and wide-reaching city and ocean views.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

Richard Neutra and Crestwood Hills

Designed by Richard Neutra, one of the most influential modernist architects of the 20th century, the Sale House reflects the principles that defined his West Coast work: attention to human scale, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and precise modulation of light and space. Austrian-born and trained, Neutra emigrated to the United States in 1923 and became a central figure in shaping Southern California modernism.

Crestwood Hills itself holds a distinct place in architectural history. Conceived as a modernist community, the neighborhood became home to a number of significant architects, artists, and designers, reinforcing its reputation as one of Los Angeles’ most design-conscious residential enclaves.

The original pool and diving board remain intact
The original pool and diving board remain intact, framed by Neutra’s brick-and-glass design and hillside setting.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

Property Details

  • Address: 1531 N Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049

  • Price: $5,295,000

  • Bedrooms: 3

  • Bathrooms: 2

  • Living Area: 1,632 sq. ft.

  • Lot Size: 1.02 acres

  • Year Built: 1960

  • Status: Active

  • MLS #: 26638005

View the full listing and additional photos here

Listing Representation:
Frank Langen, Compass
Dalton Gomez, Christie’s International Real Estate SoCal

A shaded outdoor dining area overlooks protected hillside land with city and ocean views
A shaded outdoor dining area overlooks protected hillside land with city and ocean views beyond.Photo Courtesy of Matthew Momberger

With its protected setting, original architectural elements, and thoughtful restoration, the Sale House stands as a clear example of how mid-century modern architecture can remain both historically intact and fully livable. For collectors and design-minded buyers, it offers a rare opportunity to own a Neutra residence that reflects continuity rather than reinvention.

