Inside a Restored Richard Neutra Residence in Crestwood Hills
Perched at the highest point of Tigertail Road within Los Angeles’ Crestwood Hills community, a restored 1960 residence by Richard Neutra has returned to the market. Known as the Sale House, the single-story modernist home combines architectural pedigree, carefully preserved original details, and sweeping views that extend from protected greenbelt land to city lights and the Pacific Ocean.
Set on just over an acre and bordered by permanently protected land, the property offers a level of privacy that has become increasingly rare on the Westside. At $5.295 million, it represents one of the few opportunities to acquire a rigorously restored Neutra residence in Brentwood’s most architecturally significant enclave.
A House Designed for Living and Art
Completed in 1960 for Robert and Elsa Sale, the home was commissioned by a young engineer and an artist-craftsman seeking a rustic, woodsy modern retreat. Neutra responded with a restrained, human-scaled design focused on flow, light, and daily livability. The Sales lived in the home for more than 55 years, shaping it as both a residence and a setting for art.
The single-level floor plan centers around an open kitchen that connects organically to the living, dining, and den spaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass frames uninterrupted views across the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, the city below, and the coastline beyond. A skylit entry gallery with soaring ceilings was designed to display artwork, while outdoor spaces include a bougainvillea-covered pergola and a sheltered brick terrace positioned to preserve ocean views.
Original details remain intact throughout the home, including Neutra-era built-in cabinetry and furniture, original bathroom tile, and mosaic accents created by Elsa Sale, still visible in the pool, bathroom, and interior surfaces.
A Preservation-First Restoration
Between 2020 and 2021, the property underwent a comprehensive restoration led by Escher GuneWardena Architecture and GW Design. The approach emphasized architectural fidelity rather than reinterpretation, returning both the house and pool to strict historical authenticity.
The kitchen and lighting systems were updated to meet modern standards without altering Neutra’s original intent. Materials were kept simple and restrained, avoiding decorative embellishment. Lighting was reworked to restore balance and atmosphere after decades of over-illumination, reinforcing the home’s original relationship to natural light.
Landscape architect Ivette Soler reimagined the gardens with equal sensitivity, preserving the ecology of the Santa Monica Mountains and maintaining a natural character rather than a formalized show garden. The property’s adjacency to protected land ensures long-term privacy and eliminates the possibility of future development.
A Lineage of Design-Conscious Owners
Following the Sale family, the home was acquired by Daniel Humm, the Swiss-born chef and restaurateur behind Eleven Madison Park. Under Humm’s ownership, the house continued to function as a full-time residence rather than a preserved artifact. Humm is widely recognized for transforming Eleven Madison Park into the first plant-based restaurant to retain three Michelin stars, as well as for his broader work in food advocacy and education.
The current owner, Belgian former real estate developer and architecture patron Peter Galliaert, is known for collecting and preserving architecturally significant properties. His holdings have included a Paul Rudolph–designed residence acquired at a Sotheby’s auction, which he later transported and stored in Palm Springs. Galliaert approaches architecture as a lived experience, integrating contemporary art, vintage design, and modernist heritage.
He has spoken publicly about the way the Neutra home responds to seasonal light, with shifting sunset views throughout the year, and about his commitment to preserving mid-century architecture in Los Angeles as part of the city’s cultural fabric.
Richard Neutra and Crestwood Hills
Designed by Richard Neutra, one of the most influential modernist architects of the 20th century, the Sale House reflects the principles that defined his West Coast work: attention to human scale, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and precise modulation of light and space. Austrian-born and trained, Neutra emigrated to the United States in 1923 and became a central figure in shaping Southern California modernism.
Crestwood Hills itself holds a distinct place in architectural history. Conceived as a modernist community, the neighborhood became home to a number of significant architects, artists, and designers, reinforcing its reputation as one of Los Angeles’ most design-conscious residential enclaves.
Property Details
Address: 1531 N Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Price: $5,295,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Living Area: 1,632 sq. ft.
Lot Size: 1.02 acres
Year Built: 1960
Status: Active
MLS #: 26638005
View the full listing and additional photos here
Listing Representation:
Frank Langen, Compass
Dalton Gomez, Christie’s International Real Estate SoCal
With its protected setting, original architectural elements, and thoughtful restoration, the Sale House stands as a clear example of how mid-century modern architecture can remain both historically intact and fully livable. For collectors and design-minded buyers, it offers a rare opportunity to own a Neutra residence that reflects continuity rather than reinvention.
