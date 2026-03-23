A Penthouse Sale Signals a New Chapter for Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills

In Los Angeles, the upper tier of the condominium market tends to move quietly. When a sale does break through, it often reflects more than a single transaction. It signals where the market is heading. That appears to be the case at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, where the recent contract for Penthouse 1 West, last asking $13.95 million, marks a defining moment for the property’s relaunch.
The sale represents the first penthouse closing in the building following its repositioning under Centurion Real Estate Partners, alongside a refreshed sales and marketing strategy led by Compass. It also carries broader significance. At over $10 million, the transaction stands as Los Angeles’ first condominium closing above that threshold in 2026, placing it among a limited group of ultra high-end deals in the city.
Even within that category, the numbers are notable. Historically, there have been only 48 condominium sales in Los Angeles above $13 million, underscoring how rarely this segment trades.
Beyond the headline price, the transaction’s $3,852 per square foot valuation places it among the most expensive residential deals of the year across both condominiums and single-family homes. That level of pricing suggests continued appetite for design-driven, service-oriented residences, particularly those tied to established hospitality brands.
The sale arrives shortly after the property’s relaunch, pointing to a shift in how luxury condominiums are being positioned in Los Angeles. Today’s buyers are not simply looking for location or square footage. They are responding to a combination of design pedigree, privacy, and the kind of service infrastructure traditionally associated with five-star hotels.
Penthouse 1 West reflects that approach in its design and layout. The three-bedroom residence spans 3,440 square feet of interior space, complemented by 1,129 square feet of outdoor living, including a wraparound terrace and a private rooftop.
The interiors, designed by 1508 London, emphasize both scale and materiality. Floor-to-ceiling Vitrocsa windows frame views that extend across the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, and Century City skyline, while allowing natural light to move through the space throughout the day.
Inside, the layout unfolds with a focus on proportion and detail. A dramatic entry foyer introduces the residence, featuring an interior jade garden by landscape designer Enzo Enea, a detail that brings a quieter, almost meditative element into the home. The Great Room is designed for both everyday living and entertaining, while the Molteni & C kitchen incorporates custom millwork, integrated Miele appliances, and full-height marble surfaces.
The corner primary suite is positioned as a private retreat, complete with a five-fixture bathroom, radiant heated marble floors, and a generous walk-in closet. Each element reflects a consistent attention to comfort without sacrificing visual clarity.
Part of the appeal of Mandarin Oriental Residences lies in its connection to a globally recognized hospitality brand. Residents experience a level of service that extends beyond traditional condominium offerings, including 24-hour concierge, valet, and in-residence services.
Amenities are designed to support both routine and occasion. A rooftop pool and lounge, full-service spa with steam and sauna, and a Technogym-equipped fitness center create a wellness-oriented environment, while private boardroom and lounge spaces cater to professional and social needs.
This model, which blends private ownership with hotel-level service, continues to gain traction among buyers who value both independence and convenience.
The penthouse sale also reflects the early impact of Centurion Real Estate Partners’ repositioning strategy. By aligning the property with current buyer expectations and emphasizing design, service, and brand identity, the relaunch appears to be gaining traction at the highest end of the market.
In a city where luxury real estate often leans toward single-family homes, transactions like this suggest that well-executed condominium offerings can still command attention and premium pricing.
At Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, the first penthouse sale does more than close a deal. It sets a tone for what comes next, signaling that the next chapter for the property is already underway.
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