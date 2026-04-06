A $25 Million Beachfront Villa at Janu Turks & Caicos Brings Design-Driven Seclusion to the Caribbean

A new benchmark for luxury Caribbean real estate has quietly entered the market. Villa 8, one of just twelve private beachfront residences within Janu Residences Turks & Caicos, is now listed for nearly $25 million.
Set along North West Point in Providenciales, the property spans just over one acre and offers 100 feet of direct beachfront. The setting feels intentionally preserved, with natural vegetation framing the residence and reinforcing a sense of seclusion that defines this stretch of coastline.
This is not simply a standalone villa. It is part of a larger vision tied to the Aman Group’s newest lifestyle concept, Janu, where design, wellness, and hospitality intersect in a more contemporary expression of luxury living.
Villa 8 represents the first residential collaboration between Aman Group and Manuel Cervantes Estudio, an internationally recognized architecture firm known for its sculptural approach to space.
The result is a home that prioritizes clarity and connection. Natural materials take the lead, allowing the surrounding landscape to remain part of the experience rather than a backdrop. Lines are clean, proportions feel intentional, and the overall atmosphere leans toward quiet elegance.
It is a design language that avoids excess, focusing instead on how the home lives day to day.
The four-bedroom residence is structured to balance privacy with shared living. Each bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, outdoor shower, and private terrace, creating individual spaces that feel self-contained without disconnecting from the rest of the home.
At the center, expansive living and dining pavilions open directly onto an ocean-facing terrace. The transition between indoors and outdoors feels fluid, shaped by wide openings and unobstructed views of the water.
This layout encourages a natural rhythm. Mornings begin with light moving through the space, while evenings settle into the terrace as the focal point.
The outdoor living areas anchor the experience. A 68-foot infinity pool stretches toward the horizon, establishing a visual connection with the ocean beyond.
Shaded daybeds and multiple lounge areas create space for both quiet moments and larger gatherings, while an outdoor dining setup supports extended evenings. A fire-lit gathering area introduces a different tone after sunset, offering a place to linger as the light fades.
The terrace is not an extension of the home. It is an equal counterpart, designed with the same level of intention.
Beyond its primary living spaces, Villa 8 includes a chef’s kitchen and a media lounge, alongside the option to incorporate a private wellness suite. This additional space can feature a yoga studio, steam room, and dedicated treatment area, aligning with the broader wellness focus associated with the Janu brand.
Separate staff and service quarters ensure that operations remain discreet, allowing the main residence to maintain its sense of privacy.
For residents, ownership also unlocks priority access to Janu Turks & Caicos hotel amenities, including the spa and wellness center, dining venues, and curated experiences across the property.
Villa 8 stands apart through its combination of scale, design integrity, and access. It offers the autonomy of a private residence alongside the infrastructure of a fully realized hospitality concept.
In a region known for beachfront estates, this property introduces a more considered approach. The emphasis is not on spectacle. It is on balance, where architecture, service, and setting align to create a living experience that feels both intentional and rare.
With only twelve residences planned, opportunities of this kind remain limited. Villa 8 captures that scarcity, presenting a home that reflects a specific moment in the evolution of luxury living in Turks & Caicos.
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