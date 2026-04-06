Real Estate

A $25 Million Beachfront Villa at Janu Turks & Caicos Brings Design-Driven Seclusion to the Caribbean

Villa 8 in Providenciales Pairs Aman Group’s Latest Residential Vision With Oceanfront Privacy, Architectural Clarity, and Resort-Level Access
Modern beachfront villa with infinity pool and tropical landscaping in Turks and Caicos
A $25 million beachfront Villa 8 at Janu Turks & Caicos reveals Aman Group’s refined residential vision, blending architectural clarity with oceanfront privacy in ProvidencialesCourtesy of Janu Turks & Caicos / Aman Group
3 min read

A new benchmark for luxury Caribbean real estate has quietly entered the market. Villa 8, one of just twelve private beachfront residences within Janu Residences Turks & Caicos, is now listed for nearly $25 million.

Set along North West Point in Providenciales, the property spans just over one acre and offers 100 feet of direct beachfront. The setting feels intentionally preserved, with natural vegetation framing the residence and reinforcing a sense of seclusion that defines this stretch of coastline.

Modern luxury villa with infinity pool and tropical landscaping at sunset in Turks and Caicos
Infinity pool with in-water loungers and palm-lined beachfront setting
Outdoor dining space with wooden table, chairs and tropical greenery in luxury resort setting

This is not simply a standalone villa. It is part of a larger vision tied to the Aman Group’s newest lifestyle concept, Janu, where design, wellness, and hospitality intersect in a more contemporary expression of luxury living.

A Design Collaboration Rooted in Restraint

Villa 8 represents the first residential collaboration between Aman Group and Manuel Cervantes Estudio, an internationally recognized architecture firm known for its sculptural approach to space.

The result is a home that prioritizes clarity and connection. Natural materials take the lead, allowing the surrounding landscape to remain part of the experience rather than a backdrop. Lines are clean, proportions feel intentional, and the overall atmosphere leans toward quiet elegance.

It is a design language that avoids excess, focusing instead on how the home lives day to day.

Modern tropical villa with layered terraces and outdoor lounge areas overlooking the beach
Elevated beachfront residence at Janu Turks & Caicos showcases tiered terraces and expansive outdoor livingCourtesy of Janu Turks & Caicos / Aman Group

Indoor Living That Extends Outward

The four-bedroom residence is structured to balance privacy with shared living. Each bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, outdoor shower, and private terrace, creating individual spaces that feel self-contained without disconnecting from the rest of the home.

Beachfront pavilion with lounge seating and sunset views over tropical coastline
Open-air pavilion at Janu Turks & Caicos frames golden hour views across sand dunes and native landscapeCourtesy of Janu Turks & Caicos / Aman Group

At the center, expansive living and dining pavilions open directly onto an ocean-facing terrace. The transition between indoors and outdoors feels fluid, shaped by wide openings and unobstructed views of the water.

This layout encourages a natural rhythm. Mornings begin with light moving through the space, while evenings settle into the terrace as the focal point.

Rocky beach and calm ocean at sunset with soft pink clouds in Turks and Caicos
Pastel sunset over Providenciales shoreline captures the calm, untouched beauty of Turks and CaicosCourtesy of Janu Turks & Caicos / Aman Group
Modern beachfront villa with infinity pool and tropical landscaping in Turks and Caicos
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A Terrace Designed for Scale and Atmosphere

The outdoor living areas anchor the experience. A 68-foot infinity pool stretches toward the horizon, establishing a visual connection with the ocean beyond.

Shaded daybeds and multiple lounge areas create space for both quiet moments and larger gatherings, while an outdoor dining setup supports extended evenings. A fire-lit gathering area introduces a different tone after sunset, offering a place to linger as the light fades.

The terrace is not an extension of the home. It is an equal counterpart, designed with the same level of intention.

Oceanview infinity pool with lounge chairs and palm trees at luxury Turks and Caicos villa
Infinity pool terrace at Villa 8 overlooks lush greenery and the Caribbean Sea at sunriseCourtesy of Janu Turks & Caicos / Aman Group

Private Amenities That Mirror a Resort Experience

Beyond its primary living spaces, Villa 8 includes a chef’s kitchen and a media lounge, alongside the option to incorporate a private wellness suite. This additional space can feature a yoga studio, steam room, and dedicated treatment area, aligning with the broader wellness focus associated with the Janu brand.

Separate staff and service quarters ensure that operations remain discreet, allowing the main residence to maintain its sense of privacy.

For residents, ownership also unlocks priority access to Janu Turks & Caicos hotel amenities, including the spa and wellness center, dining venues, and curated experiences across the property.

Luxury pool pavilion with daybeds and ocean views in Turks and Caicos beachfront villa
Modern resort gym with cardio machines, weights and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking greenery
Luxury spa courtyard with reflecting pool, lounge seating and tropical plants in Turks and Caicos

A Different Expression of Caribbean Luxury Real Estate

Villa 8 stands apart through its combination of scale, design integrity, and access. It offers the autonomy of a private residence alongside the infrastructure of a fully realized hospitality concept.

In a region known for beachfront estates, this property introduces a more considered approach. The emphasis is not on spectacle. It is on balance, where architecture, service, and setting align to create a living experience that feels both intentional and rare.

With only twelve residences planned, opportunities of this kind remain limited. Villa 8 captures that scarcity, presenting a home that reflects a specific moment in the evolution of luxury living in Turks & Caicos.
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