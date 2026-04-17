Parkside Residences Breaks Ground in Brickell, Marking BI Group's U.S. Debut

BI Group, Central Asia's largest developer with more than 150,000 residences delivered since 1995, broke ground on Parkside Residences at 1741 SW 2nd Ave. in Brickell on April 8, 2026.
The eight-story, 187-unit condominium is the firm's first ground-up U.S. project, designed by architect Kobi Karp, with interiors by 2ID Interiors.
Winmar Construction is leading the build, and sales are led by ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
Units start in the low $400,000s. Completion is targeted for Q2 2028.
The groundbreaking ceremony on the morning of April 8 marked more than the start of construction on another Brickell tower. It signaled the U.S. arrival of BI Group, the Kazakhstan-based developer that has delivered more than 150,000 residences across Central Asia since 1995. Parkside Residences, at 1741 SW 2nd Ave., is the company's first ground-up project in the United States. Its decision to enter the market through Brickell places BI Group alongside a growing roster of international developers using Miami's fastest-moving neighborhood as a U.S. beachhead.
The morning ceremony at the project site drew top brokers and community stakeholders, with live music, hors d'oeuvres, and an interactive gallery preview of the development's reworked wellness program. Olzhas Ayazbayev, CEO of BI Group USA; Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty; Luis Leon, President of Winmar Construction; and Aman Omarov, CEO of BI Group International, all spoke to the vision behind the company's first U.S. project.
BI Group's U.S. arm currently has two projects under construction in Brickell and two in Houston, with additional locations to be announced. The company's scale in Central Asia is substantial: since its founding in 1995, BI Group has built more than 150,000 residences across Kazakhstan and neighboring markets, spanning construction, development, and engineering operations. Parkside represents the first of those capabilities translating into a U.S. delivery.
“Parkside isn't just a response to Miami's growth, it's a statement about where global urban living is going next. As Brickell emerges as a true live-work-play neighborhood, we combine over 30 years of global expertise with local insight to create communities like Parkside that foster happiness and support this focus shift to wellness, connection and seamless living.”
Olzhas Ayazbayev, CEO of BI Group USA
The attendance of Aman Omarov, CEO of BI Group International, signaled that the parent company treats Parkside as more than a regional play. Brickell's transformation from a financial corridor into a mixed-use residential neighborhood has attracted capital from Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and now Central Asia. Parkside adds one more geography to that map.
The project unveiled a reworked amenity package in advance of the groundbreaking, with wellness programming positioned as the defining thread of the resident experience. The design integrates a Technogym-equipped fitness center, a cycling studio, dedicated yoga and mindfulness spaces, and a full spa circuit with hot and cold plunge pools. A rooftop pool deck with views across Brickell, coworking lounges, EV charging infrastructure, and pet-friendly design round out the lifestyle offering.
The shift reflects what developers across Miami are describing as a buyer preference that has hardened over the past twenty-four months. Purchasers are no longer rewarding a well-appointed lobby and a perfunctory gym. They are asking for health infrastructure, social programming, and workspaces built into the core of the residential product.
“We're seeing a clear shift in the market where amenities are no longer an added benefit, but a deciding factor. Today's buyers value convenience, wellness and social experience as much as location, and Parkside is designed to deliver that in a meaningful and elevated way.”
Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Architect Kobi Karp, whose portfolio spans a decades-long body of work across South Florida's hospitality and residential landscape, leads the exterior design for the eight-story tower. The architecture favors openness, natural light, and a direct relationship with the surrounding neighborhood. Expansive balconies, integrated greenery, and a contemporary palette give the building a modern residential character while acknowledging Brickell's density.
Interiors by 2ID Interiors include furnished layouts, enlarged windows, and modern finishes across the 187 units. Winmar Construction, the Miami-based firm with a track record in residential, hospitality, and commercial delivery, will lead the build-out.
“Projects like Parkside demand both precision and adaptability. They're ultimately defined by how well they're built.”
Luis Leon, President of Winmar Construction
Units at Parkside start in the low $400,000s, a figure that places the project at a relatively accessible entry point within Brickell's condominium market. That pricing expands the addressable buyer pool beyond the segment typically targeted by new Brickell supply, which has skewed firmly into the $1 million-plus range over the past three years.
Construction began immediately following the April 8 ceremony, with completion targeted for Q2 2028. ONE Sotheby's International Realty is leading sales.
187 residences · 8 stories · Q2 2028 delivery Parkside Residences at 1741 SW 2nd Ave., Brickell. Units from the low $400,000s.
BI Group's entrance joins a broadening list of international developers taking long-term positions in Brickell. The neighborhood's trajectory from a financial district into a mixed-use residential corridor has drawn capital from multiple regions, and Parkside is the latest signal that the pattern is still accelerating rather than plateauing.
Projects like this one are also reinforcing a pricing logic at the entry point of the market. Wellness infrastructure, architectural detail, and experiential programming are no longer the differentiators reserved for the top of the new-construction stack. They are the baseline expectation at every price tier in Brickell, and the developers who are delivering on that promise are the ones activating buyer demand earliest.
For Miami, Parkside extends the neighborhood's trajectory of densifying upward while adding a residential model that treats health, work, and community as design commitments rather than amenity upsells.
Parkside Residences at Brickell (official project site): parksidebrickell.com
BI Group USA (corporate site for background and portfolio): referenced inline per press materials
ONE Sotheby's International Realty (sales lead): referenced inline per press materials
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.