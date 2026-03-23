Bayfront Views with Urban Energy Abound at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

Miami rewards location. In Brickell, location can define the whole stay. You are either plugged into the district’s pace or watching it from the sidelines. Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami gets that distinction right. Opened in 2018 on Brickell Bay Drive, the 208-room hotel gives you direct access to one of the City’s most active neighborhoods while still making space for something many urban properties never quite deliver: breathing room, water views, and a sense that the hotel itself has a point of view.
Brickell has evolved quickly over the last decade. Glass towers rise above Biscayne Bay. Global finance firms share blocks with rooftop bars, destination restaurants, and luxury retail. The rhythm here is fast and deliberate. A traveler staying in this district needs a hotel that understands that tempo while still giving guests space to reset at the end of the day.
Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami leans into that balance.
The property sits steps from Brickell City Centre and the Financial District, placing guests within walking distance of the neighborhood’s core energy. From here, you can move easily through Downtown Miami, the Port of Miami, the Kaseya Center, and loanDepot Park. Wynwood, the Design District, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables are short drives away. Miami International Airport is nine miles from the hotel, while Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport sits 29 miles north.
The hotel itself was built with a clear intention. Give guests a vantage point over the city while keeping them connected to it.
Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami, believes the building’s orientation plays a major role in the guest experience.
“Our proximity and convenience to Brickell City Centre, the Financial District, and Biscayne Bay are huge selling points, but there is so much to appreciate about the hotel itself as well. Hyatt Centric Brickell has some of the most stunning views in this city because of where we are situated on the Bay, and the design of this hotel really capitalizes on that.”
Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami
Every guest room includes a private balcony. Many overlook Biscayne Bay. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors bring in natural light and open the room directly to the skyline outside. Suites extend the effect further with panoramic windows that frame the city from multiple angles.
Space matters here. The rooms are intentionally generous for a lifestyle property in a dense urban neighborhood. Leisure travelers often arrive eager to explore Miami’s cultural districts and nightlife. Business travelers frequently work between meetings in their zone-spaced room. The design supports both patterns without compromise.
Technology quietly supports the experience. USB charging ports, streaming entertainment, smart lighting, and digital climate controls create a frictionless environment. Bathrooms include upgraded personal care products, Drybar hair dryers, and BeeKind bath amenities.
Step outside the room, and the experience expands vertically.
The nineteenth floor rooftop deck is where the hotel fully reveals its perspective on Miami. A heated outdoor pool sits beside a hot tub and a broad terrace lined with cabanas. Guests order cocktails and light bites from the rooftop lounge while the skyline stretches across Biscayne Bay.
Haas admits this space is the one he returns to most often.
“What stands out to me most about Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami is how well the property uses its physical space to elevate the guest experience,” he explains. “Every room includes a private balcony, which is a rare advantage in this part of Miami and gives guests a real sense of connection to the city and the Bay. The feature I personally appreciate most is the rooftop pool overlooking Biscayne Bay.”
The atmosphere shifts noticeably after sunset.
“When the sun goes down, the lights of the bustling City turn on, and you can take in all the beautiful night scenery. The reflections across the water and the steady glow of the skyline create a calm, almost cinematic view that feels completely different from the daytime energy. It’s a moment where the City feels both alive and peaceful.”
Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami
Inside the building, the hotel offers additional amenities designed for travelers who expect convenience without excess. A 24-hour fitness center includes strength training equipment along with space for stretching and yoga. High-speed Wi-Fi runs throughout the property. Valet parking, laundry services, and pet-friendly accommodations ensure longer stays remain comfortable.
For corporate gatherings and celebrations, the hotel offers more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space. Two main venues sit on the 19th floor and open toward sweeping views of both the city skyline and Biscayne Bay. Indoor and outdoor configurations allow events for up to 300 guests while maintaining a sense of openness.
The hotel’s culinary anchor sits just above the street.
Caña Restaurant and Lounge occupies the second floor and acts as the central engine of the property’s food and beverage program. The restaurant draws on Cuban culinary traditions while introducing contemporary touches that reflect Miami’s international dining culture. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, and happy hour all run through the kitchen. Even the rooftop bar is supported by the Caña culinary team.
The restaurant has already earned strong recognition. In 2025 Caña received the Gold Winner designation for Best Cuban Restaurant in the Miami-Dade Favorites Awards presented by the Miami Herald.
The kitchen is led by Executive Chef William Milian.
Milian’s culinary story begins in Havana, where he grew up in a large household where multiple generations shared meals and daily life around a single kitchen. Those experiences shaped his view that cooking should be collaborative and communal.
At 23, he defected from Cuba and eventually built a career in Miami kitchens. His path included years working through the ranks at Two Dragons restaurant at the Sonesta Key Biscayne before formal culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu in Miami. Along the way, he worked with influential chefs including Michael Psilakis and José Andrés.
At Caña he brings those influences together while staying grounded in Cuban heritage.
“We’re grateful that our chef, William Milian, has such a strong connection to traditional Cuban food while also being able to innovate. We have classic dishes such as Filete de Pescado a la Plancha, Vaca Frita, Masas de Puerco Frita, and Pollo Asado, but we also offer a plant-based Picadillo a la Habanera Vegano and creative small plates like Pulpo con Papas en Mojo Verde, and Vieras con Ají Amarillo with truffle oil.”
Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami
Dining here is intentionally social.
One highlight is the brunch board designed for groups. The large presentation includes eggs Benedict, pancakes, French toast, smoked salmon, avocado toast, bacon, and breakfast potatoes arranged on a single board meant to be shared across the table.
Guests can also play Cuban dominoes while enjoying cocktails and cigars. The experience creates a distinctly Miami evening inside the heart of Brickell.
The restaurant continues to introduce new programming, including a Cuban Classic three-course dinner offering traditional flavors and a beverage for forty dollars.
Haas also has a favorite dish.
“My favorite dish at Caña is the Lunch Bowl,” he says. “It perfectly captures the restaurant’s Cuban heritage and commitment to authentic island flavors. Our chef does a phenomenal job with slow-cooked meats, citrus marinades, rice, beans, and fresh vegetables. It’s vibrant and satisfying and tells the story of the culture behind it.”
Beyond the hotel walls, the property stays closely tied to the community. The team hosts an annual holiday event where families can visit with Santa. The hotel partners with the local LGBTQ Chamber and regularly organizes events supporting nonprofit organizations, including Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives.
Recognition continues to follow the property as well. Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami was ranked among the Top Hotels in Miami for 2026 by U.S. News and World Report.
Still, the hotel’s strongest argument may simply be perspective.
Stand on your balcony early in the morning and watch Biscayne Bay reflect the first light of the skyline. Return later in the evening when Brickell’s towers glow across the water. The district moves fast, but the view reminds you that Miami also knows how to pause.
Some hotels place you near the city.
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