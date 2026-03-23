Bayfront Views with Urban Energy Abound at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

“Our proximity and convenience to Brickell City Centre, the Financial District, and Biscayne Bay are huge selling points, but there is so much to appreciate about the hotel itself as well. Hyatt Centric Brickell has some of the most stunning views in this city because of where we are situated on the Bay, and the design of this hotel really capitalizes on that.”

Craig Haas, Area Director of Operations and acting General Manager of Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami