Real Estate

South Florida's Luxury Residential Developers Are Betting on Wellness

From Equinox partnerships to cold plunge pools and chef-driven social spaces, a new generation of amenities is redefining what "luxury living" means in Fort Lauderdale and beyond
Sunrise Aerial Drone
Sunrise Aerial DroneCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The global wellness market reached $6.3 trillion by end of 2023; wellness real estate posted one of the strongest annual growth rates from 2019 to 2023

  • Gen Z consumers are 39% more likely than Gen X to use fitness to meet people, per the 2025 Strava report

  • Ombelle Fort Lauderdale, a two-tower luxury development in Flagler Village, recently secured $50 million in financing

  • Ombelle will include a 35,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club — the brand's first Fort Lauderdale location

The amenity package at a new luxury residential building used to read like a hotel brochure: rooftop pool, concierge, valet. In South Florida's current development cycle, that list has shifted. Developers are now designing around fitness studios, cold plunge pools, recovery programming, and community spaces that function as social infrastructure, the kind of spaces where residents actually spend time.

The shift reflects something measurable. The global wellness market reached $6.3 trillion by the end of 2023, according to the Global Wellness Institute, with wellness real estate among the sectors with the strongest annual growth rates between 2019 and 2023. Simultaneously, data from Strava's 2025 annual report shows that Gen Z consumers are 39% more likely than Gen X to use fitness as a means of building social connection. Developers building for the next decade of buyers are designing for that preference.

Lobby 3rd Street
Lobby 3rd StreetCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities

What Ombelle Fort Lauderdale Is Building

One project making the case explicitly is Ombelle Fort Lauderdale, a two-tower luxury residential development taking shape in Flagler Village, Fort Lauderdale's arts and lifestyle district. Developed by Brooklyn-based Dependable Equities, the project recently secured $50 million in financing and is advancing through pre-construction while continuing sales activity.

The cornerstone amenity is a 35,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club across two stories, the brand's first location in Fort Lauderdale. Founding residents receive a complimentary one-year Equinox membership with access to Unlimited Signature Classes, on-demand workouts, and personalized coaching. That membership stacks against more than 100,000 square feet of private building amenities.

Sunrise Pool Deck
Sunrise Pool DeckCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities

Beyond the Equinox partnership, Ombelle's broader amenity program includes coworking lounges, pickleball courts, cold plunge pools, yoga lawns, creative arts and music studios, and chef-driven social spaces. The design intent is explicit: these are gathering spaces, not convenience amenities. The difference matters for a buyer whose primary social infrastructure increasingly runs through fitness and wellness rather than nightlife.

Chef's Kitchen
Chef's KitchenCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
Music Room
Music RoomCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
Pickleball
PickleballCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
Coworking
CoworkingCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
Steam Room
Steam RoomCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
Spa Lounge
Spa LoungeCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities
Sauna Vignette
Sauna VignetteCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities

The Broader Pattern

Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village is not the only neighborhood experiencing this. Across South Florida, from Miami's Brickell corridor to Palm Beach's northern edges, luxury residential projects are incorporating wellness-led amenity programs at a scale that was not present five years ago. The market signal is consistent: buyers, particularly those under 40, are placing fitness and recovery access on the same level as location and unit finishes.

The developers paying attention to that signal are not adding a yoga studio as an afterthought. They are building the wellness program first and designing the building around it. Ombelle's partnership with Equinox, structured before the towers are complete, is the architecture of that priority made visible.

Yoga Room
Yoga RoomCredit: Ombelle Fort Lauderdale / Dependable Equities

For those currently in market for South Florida luxury residential, the question is shifting from what floor plan and what view to what community and what infrastructure. The amenities at the most competitive new developments are now answering that question directly.

Sunrise Aerial Drone
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