Real Estate

2200 Brickell Delivers a Quarter-Mile Rooftop Running Track This Summer

The 105-unit boutique residence pairs the track with a resort pool, pickleball court, and interiors by ODA New York.
Childrens Playground
Five-story 2200 Brickell breaks from the high-rise skyline with a rooftop running loop, family-focused amenities and a resident-first model that bans short-term staysCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
1 min read

At a Glance

  • 2200 Brickell, a five-story, 105-unit residence from Aria Development Group, delivers this summer.

  • The rooftop includes a quarter-mile walking and running track, resort-style pool, outdoor spa, and pickleball court.

  • The building is architected by Revuelta Architecture International with interiors by ODA New York, the firm's first completed residential project in Miami.

  • With no short-term rentals permitted, the building is built for residents rather than transient traffic.

In a Brickell skyline built almost entirely out of 60-story towers, 2200 Brickell is doing something deliberately smaller: a five-story, 105-unit residence from Aria Development Group built around a quarter-mile rooftop running track.

A Rooftop Built for a Daily Routine, Not a Photo

The track anchors a rooftop that also includes a resort-style pool, an outdoor spa, pickleball courts, a summer kitchen with multiple seating areas, an outdoor fitness area designed by Homage Fitness, and a children's play area from Silver Hill Arts. The building is designed by Revuelta Architecture International, with interiors by ODA New York, marking the firm's first completed residential project in Miami.

Fitness Center
Fitness CenterCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
Swimming Pool
Swimming PoolCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
Summer Kitchen
Summer KitchenCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
Pickleball
PickleballCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
Lounge
LoungeCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
Lobby
LobbyCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group
Kids Playroom
Kids PlayroomCredit: courtesy Aria Development Group

No Short-Term Rentals, By Design

2200 Brickell does not permit short-term rentals, a structural choice that keeps the building's amenities, including the track, oriented toward people who actually live there rather than a rotating pool of visitors. Completion is slated for 2026.

Why It Matters

A boutique-scale building choosing a running track over another rooftop pool deck is a bet that Brickell's next wave of buyers wants daily-use infrastructure built into the building itself, not just proximity to the neighborhood's gyms and parks, and the no-short-term-rental policy reinforces that the amenity is meant to be used, not marketed.

Childrens Playground
NoBe PARC Miami Beach Launches Sales for 232 Turnkey Residences in North Beach

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Lifestyle
Real estate
Resident Magazine
resident.com