2200 Brickell Delivers a Quarter-Mile Rooftop Running Track This Summer

2200 Brickell, a five-story, 105-unit residence from Aria Development Group, delivers this summer.
The rooftop includes a quarter-mile walking and running track, resort-style pool, outdoor spa, and pickleball court.
The building is architected by Revuelta Architecture International with interiors by ODA New York, the firm's first completed residential project in Miami.
With no short-term rentals permitted, the building is built for residents rather than transient traffic.
In a Brickell skyline built almost entirely out of 60-story towers, 2200 Brickell is doing something deliberately smaller: a five-story, 105-unit residence from Aria Development Group built around a quarter-mile rooftop running track.
The track anchors a rooftop that also includes a resort-style pool, an outdoor spa, pickleball courts, a summer kitchen with multiple seating areas, an outdoor fitness area designed by Homage Fitness, and a children's play area from Silver Hill Arts. The building is designed by Revuelta Architecture International, with interiors by ODA New York, marking the firm's first completed residential project in Miami.
2200 Brickell does not permit short-term rentals, a structural choice that keeps the building's amenities, including the track, oriented toward people who actually live there rather than a rotating pool of visitors. Completion is slated for 2026.
A boutique-scale building choosing a running track over another rooftop pool deck is a bet that Brickell's next wave of buyers wants daily-use infrastructure built into the building itself, not just proximity to the neighborhood's gyms and parks, and the no-short-term-rental policy reinforces that the amenity is meant to be used, not marketed.
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