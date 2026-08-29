Why Luxury Office Ownership Is Becoming South Florida's Next Big Trend

Perhaps the most significant development at Atlantic Village is the introduction of office ownership opportunities through Phase Four. While previous office spaces within the development have primarily been available through leasing, Phase Four creates the opportunity for businesses and investors to purchase office condominiums. This represents an important shift in the commercial real estate landscape. For business owners, ownership provides the ability to build equity rather than simply pay rent. For investors, premium office space in a growing South Florida market creates potential long-term value through ownership and future leasing opportunities. Sutton sees this as part of a larger trend where successful professionals are looking beyond traditional expenses and considering real estate as part of their overall financial strategy. The office is becoming more than a workplace. It is becoming an asset.