Venus Williams Brings Her Design Vision To A Miami Beach Condo

At a Glance
Venus Williams is extending her influence beyond professional tennis and into the spaces where people live. At NoBe PARC Miami Beach, a new 232-residence condominium planned for North Beach, select pieces from her collection with Crate & Barrel will be included in the fully furnished residences. The project brings together three distinct design perspectives: the architecture of Arquitectonica, the interiors of V Starr, the design firm Williams founded in 2002, and furnishings from her recently launched collection.
The announcement reflects a broader convergence of residential development, hospitality, and lifestyle branding. Rather than leaving buyers to furnish an empty apartment after closing, NoBe PARC plans to deliver residences complete with furniture selected as part of the overall interior concept. For buyers who value convenience, the arrangement offers a more immediate transition from purchase to occupancy. For the development team, it creates a consistent aesthetic throughout the building while connecting the property to a recognizable name in contemporary design.
The 15-story condominium is being developed by Robert Finvarb Companies at 7140 Abbott Avenue, two blocks from the ocean. Sales are handled by OneWorld Properties, led by president and CEO Peggy Olin. Completion is expected in late 2028.
Launched September 15, the Venus Williams for Crate & Barrel collection includes nearly 200 pieces across Crate & Barrel and Crate & Barrel Kids. Its inspiration comes from tennis, but the connection is expressed through form and proportion rather than overt sports imagery. The geometry of a tennis court, the movement of the game, and the clean lines associated with athletic design inform furniture and decorative objects intended for everyday interiors.
Williams also took a hands-on role in developing the collection. According to the announcement, she traveled to Milan with the Crate & Barrel team to source marble and stone used in the line. Subtle details, including the curve of a table base or the silhouette of a chair back, translate the sport’s visual language into pieces designed for the home.
That restraint matters in a residential setting. A collection built around a celebrity’s identity can easily become a themed interior, but these designs aim to make the connection more understated. The pieces selected for NoBe PARC will form part of a larger design scheme led by V Starr, giving the collection a specific context rather than treating it as a standalone product placement.
The arrangement also connects Williams’ design business with a physical development in which her firm has a broader role. V Starr is responsible for the interiors, while Crate & Barrel furnishings will help complete the residences.
NoBe PARC’s residences are planned to average under 500 square feet, with prices ranging from the high $500,000s to approximately $2 million, according to the developer. The proposed layouts range from studios and junior one-bedroom residences to one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom-plus-den, and three-bedroom-plus-den configurations.
In a market where location and price can shape how buyers evaluate a property, a furnished residence offers a practical proposition. Owners do not have to coordinate separate furniture orders, arrange deliveries, or develop an interior scheme from scratch. The developer says furniture will be included with every purchase, with residences delivered fully finished and ready for use.
The model is especially relevant to buyers who may not occupy a property year-round. NoBe PARC is being marketed with short-term rental flexibility, allowing owners to explore rental use when they are away. The development says residences can be listed after closing, subject to applicable requirements and the rules governing their use. Buyers should independently confirm rental permissions, operating costs, and any relevant condominium or local restrictions before making an investment decision.
Furnishings alone do not determine whether a property performs well as a rental, but they can simplify setup and reduce the work involved in preparing a residence for use. The combination of a completed interior and a defined design concept is central to NoBe PARC’s positioning.
For developer Robert Finvarb, NoBe PARC represents a new chapter. The project is his first ground-up residential development after more than two decades working in hospitality. His company’s portfolio includes hotel properties such as The Vanguard, Autograph Collection in Ann Arbor, Hyatt Centric South Beach, and AC by Marriott and Element by Westin Brickell, according to the firm.
Finvarb also has a personal connection to the North Beach neighborhood. He grew up in the area and learned to play tennis at the park across the street from the condominium site. That history gives the project a local dimension beyond its proximity to the ocean and its association with a prominent athlete and designer.
In the project announcement, Finvarb said his experience in hotels influenced the decision to coordinate the interior design and furnishings. Hospitality development often emphasizes the relationship between individual design choices and the overall guest experience. NoBe PARC applies a similar principle to residential ownership, with architecture, interiors, and furniture planned as connected elements.
The distinction is that condominium buyers are purchasing private residences rather than temporary hotel rooms. Their priorities may include personal use, convenience, rental flexibility, or long-term ownership. How successfully the project balances those different expectations will become clearer as construction progresses.
Arquitectonica designed the building, with TAG Architecture serving as architect of record. The development will include approximately 11,500 square feet of ground-floor retail along 72nd Street, Abbott Avenue, and Byron Avenue, bringing commercial activity to several edges of the property.
Planned amenities include a resort-style pool deck, wellness facilities, co-working and social spaces, rooftop cabanas, yoga areas, and Beach Club offerings. The location also places the development near the beach, neighborhood parks, and cultural destinations such as the Miami Beach Bandshell.
Together, the amenities and retail component point toward a lifestyle-oriented approach to condominium development. Residents may be able to combine remote work, recreation, wellness, and time outdoors without relying on the apartment itself to provide every part of the experience. The planned retail spaces may also contribute to the street-level environment, although the final mix of tenants and services will determine how that vision takes shape.
For North Beach, NoBe PARC adds another residential project to a neighborhood whose appeal differs from the more heavily trafficked sections of Miami Beach. Its mix of compact residences, furnished interiors, and shared amenities targets buyers who place a premium on convenience and location.
NoBe PARC Miami Beach is in pre-construction at 7140 Abbott Avenue. The 232-residence project is being developed by Robert Finvarb Companies, with sales handled by OneWorld Properties, led by president and CEO Peggy Olin. Completion is currently expected in late 2028.
Prices are reported to start in the high $500,000s and extend to approximately $2 million. The developer says each residence will be delivered furnished, incorporating select pieces from Venus Williams’ Crate & Barrel collection alongside interiors designed by V Starr. Buyers should confirm the exact furniture package, finishes, floor plan, pricing, fees, completion timeline, and rental policies directly with the sales team, as development details may change before delivery.
The project’s appeal ultimately rests on more than a designer’s name. It combines a walkable North Beach location, coordinated interiors, included furnishings, and amenities intended to support different patterns of ownership. For Williams, it provides a built environment in which her design work can be experienced as part of daily life. For NoBe PARC, the partnership offers a distinctive identity in a competitive Miami Beach condominium market.
More information is available at NoBe PARC Miami Beach and through the Venus Williams for Crate & Barrel collection.
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