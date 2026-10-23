The Beach Club Barbuda Brings A New Level Of Caribbean Luxury

There are Caribbean developments that offer beautiful beaches, private residences and luxury amenities. Then some projects attempt to create an entirely different relationship between luxury and place. The Beach Club, Barbuda falls into the second category. Planned across 400 acres and two miles of shoreline on Barbuda's southwest coast, the private resort and residential community is being developed by Robert De Niro, Daniel Shamoon and James Packer, bringing together hospitality, residential ownership, dining, wellness and a distinctly nature-first philosophy. At the center of the project will be Nobu Beach Inn, a boutique resort scheduled to open in 2027. What caught my attention is not simply the celebrity names associated with the development, but the scale of the vision. Rather than building a conventional luxury resort and adding residences around it, The Beach Club is being positioned as an environment where ownership, hospitality and the natural landscape are designed to work together.