Inside Sam Amoia's $27.5 Million Penthouse at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills

At a Glance
Interior and furniture designer Sam Amoia has completed Penthouse C at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, a three-bedroom residence listed at $27.5 million. The home has not yet been listed publicly, according to its representatives, and the photographs by Felix Speller are new.
The penthouse brings together sculptural furnishings, collectible art, natural materials and the indoor-outdoor living that defines a California residence. It was developed in collaboration with Nahla Capital and reflects the building's stated philosophy: the intimacy of a private home inside a boutique residential setting.
Amoia's portfolio spans private residences, luxury hospitality and collectible furniture. His work has included projects alongside Ian Schrager, André Balazs's AB Hotels and designer Stephen Sills. His AMOIA Studio collection has produced commissions and collaborations for Lauren Santo Domingo, Dior, Peter Marino, Moda Operandi, Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein.
The residence spans nearly 4,700 square feet indoors and 2,200 square feet outdoors. A custom skylit floating staircase connects the levels. A double-sided fireplace in carved stone anchors the living space, and expansive sliding glass doors open the interiors to the terrace.
The private rooftop holds a pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen. A dedicated California room with a wet bar adds a second indoor entertaining space. The primary suite includes two walk-in closets, a windowed dressing room and a spa-style bathroom.
Art and collectible design carry the interiors. The model residence includes a dining chandelier by Blue Green Works, a glass seed table by Max Zinser, a stool by Brett Robinson and a bronze mirror by Gergei Erdei. The residence is presented as an example of how the most sophisticated luxury homes are now designed as personal environments rather than showrooms.
The building's representatives also cite its sales record: Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills accounted for nine of Los Angeles's 28 condominium sales above $10 million in 2025, and it reached more than 50 percent in presales before opening, which they describe as unmatched by any other Los Angeles condominium building in the past decade.
Penthouse C is the design story told at full scale: one designer, one residence, and a collection assembled piece by piece.
For more information, visit 9900santamonica.com.
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