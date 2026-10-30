Real Estate

Inside Sam Amoia's $27.5 Million Penthouse at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills

Penthouse C pairs sculptural furniture and collectible art with a skylit floating staircase and a private rooftop pool
Living room with curved sofas, a round wood coffee table and sculptural chairs in warm neutral tones
The living room of Penthouse C at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, designed by Sam Amoia.Felix Speller
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Penthouse C at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, designed by Sam Amoia, is listed at $27.5 million.
  • The three-bedroom residence spans nearly 4,700 square feet indoors and 2,200 square feet outdoors, with a private rooftop pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.
  • Collectible pieces include a dining chandelier by Blue Green Works, a glass seed table by Max Zinser, a stool by Brett Robinson and a bronze mirror by Gergei Erdei.
  • The building has 17 residences with Rosewood butler service, and Noble 33 is set to open two Japanese dining concepts at the property in 2027.

Interior and furniture designer Sam Amoia has completed Penthouse C at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, a three-bedroom residence listed at $27.5 million. The home has not yet been listed publicly, according to its representatives, and the photographs by Felix Speller are new.

The penthouse brings together sculptural furnishings, collectible art, natural materials and the indoor-outdoor living that defines a California residence. It was developed in collaboration with Nahla Capital and reflects the building's stated philosophy: the intimacy of a private home inside a boutique residential setting.

Who Is Sam Amoia

Amoia's portfolio spans private residences, luxury hospitality and collectible furniture. His work has included projects alongside Ian Schrager, André Balazs's AB Hotels and designer Stephen Sills. His AMOIA Studio collection has produced commissions and collaborations for Lauren Santo Domingo, Dior, Peter Marino, Moda Operandi, Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein.

Rooftop terrace with a pool, white outdoor sofa and greenery overlooking the city
The private rooftop with pool and seating above Beverly Hills.Felix Speller
Bedroom with an upholstered bed, wood nightstands and a tall wood cabinet
A bedroom in Penthouse C.Felix Speller

What Is Inside Penthouse C

The residence spans nearly 4,700 square feet indoors and 2,200 square feet outdoors. A custom skylit floating staircase connects the levels. A double-sided fireplace in carved stone anchors the living space, and expansive sliding glass doors open the interiors to the terrace.

The private rooftop holds a pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen. A dedicated California room with a wet bar adds a second indoor entertaining space. The primary suite includes two walk-in closets, a windowed dressing room and a spa-style bathroom.

Open kitchen with a long island, upholstered bar stools and warm wood cabinetry
The kitchen and island in the penthouse.Felix Speller
View through to a seating area with a carved stone fireplace and red artwork above it
The double-sided fireplace in carved stone.Felix Speller

The Collectible Pieces in the Model Residence

Art and collectible design carry the interiors. The model residence includes a dining chandelier by Blue Green Works, a glass seed table by Max Zinser, a stool by Brett Robinson and a bronze mirror by Gergei Erdei. The residence is presented as an example of how the most sophisticated luxury homes are now designed as personal environments rather than showrooms.

Floating staircase with slim metal railings under a skylight, a round table beneath it
The custom skylit floating staircase.Felix Speller
Living area with curved sofa and coffee table beside open glass doors to a planted terrace
Living space opening to the terrace.Felix Speller

What Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills Offers

The building's representatives also cite its sales record: Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills accounted for nine of Los Angeles's 28 condominium sales above $10 million in 2025, and it reached more than 50 percent in presales before opening, which they describe as unmatched by any other Los Angeles condominium building in the past decade.

Penthouse C is the design story told at full scale: one designer, one residence, and a collection assembled piece by piece.

For more information, visit 9900santamonica.com.

Terrace seating area with curved chairs beside floor-to-ceiling glass doors and planting
Sliding glass doors open the interiors to the terrace.Felix Speller
Living room with curved sofas, a round wood coffee table and sculptural chairs in warm neutral tones
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Los Angeles
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Design