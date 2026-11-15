Ytech Unveils 75 Broadway, a 106-Residence Boutique Tower in Brickell

Miami developer Ytech, led by founder and CEO Yamal Yidios, has unveiled 75 Broadway, a 52-story, purely residential tower on Broadway Road in Brickell. The building faces Biscayne Bay and the protected old-growth preserve of Simpson Park, and it is deliberately small: 99 residences and seven penthouses on a site whose zoning allowed nearly 300 homes.

With no hotel component and no public-facing amenities, every shared space is reserved for residents and their guests. Residences are priced from $3 million, with completion anticipated in late 2029. Cervera Real Estate is the exclusive sales team.