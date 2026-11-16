Rosewood is bringing its residential brand to Southeast Asia for the first time. Rosewood Residences Bangkok, announced by SC Asset Corporation and Rosewood Hotel Group, will hold a limited collection of 85 private residences on a freehold site on Rama 4 Road, overlooking Lumphini Park, one of the city's most significant green spaces. Completion is scheduled for 2030.
SC Asset is developing the project in strategic partnership with Tokyo Tatemono Thailand, the Thai subsidiary of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., a Japanese developer founded in 1896.
The homes are designed around privacy and discretion, supported by Rosewood's service and a dedicated residential team. Ownership also brings access to Rosewood's global residential community, with personalized service and curated experiences across the brand's hotels and resorts.
"Bangkok's cultural richness, international outlook and enduring appeal make it a compelling setting for this new expression of Rosewood living," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.
The announcement lands as Thailand's branded residences sector has grown into a market valued at 205.3 billion baht, or about US$6.4 billion, according to C9 Hotelworks' Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2026.
"Overlooking Lumphini Park, it reflects our ambition to create globally significant residences that elevate Bangkok's property landscape," said Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, chief executive officer of SC Asset.
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