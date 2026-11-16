Rosewood is bringing its residential brand to Southeast Asia for the first time. Rosewood Residences Bangkok, announced by SC Asset Corporation and Rosewood Hotel Group, will hold a limited collection of 85 private residences on a freehold site on Rama 4 Road, overlooking Lumphini Park, one of the city's most significant green spaces. Completion is scheduled for 2030.

SC Asset is developing the project in strategic partnership with Tokyo Tatemono Thailand, the Thai subsidiary of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., a Japanese developer founded in 1896.