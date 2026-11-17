Those figures do not mean every multigenerational home will automatically command a higher price. They do, however, point to a market paying attention to adaptability. A separate entrance, a private living area, or a bedroom and bathroom on the main floor can change how a property serves its owners over time. For luxury buyers, those features may be as consequential as finishes, views or entertaining space. The design question is no longer simply how large a house can be, but how intelligently it can accommodate the people and circumstances that may come to define family life.