The final home, Residence 44A, closed out sales at the tower on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street. Led by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, the building achieved the fastest sellout of a 100-plus-unit condominium development since 2014 and the highest price-per-square-foot sellout of any large-scale new development launched since 2015. More than 90% of its 100 residences sold within 12 months of the April 2024 sales launch, and closings began in December 2025.

“When we set out to develop 520 Fifth Avenue, our goal was to create a building that would reflect the continued evolution of Midtown and bring residential, office and hospitality together at one of New York’s most iconic addresses,” said Josh Rabina, President of Rabina.