At a Glance
Two of Fifth Avenue’s newest towers reached milestones this fall. In Midtown, Rabina announced the residential sellout of 520 Fifth Avenue, its 1,002-foot mixed-use supertall. Twenty blocks south in NoMad, 262 Fifth Avenue brought its first official listing to market: a $20 million duplex high above Madison Square Park.
The final home, Residence 44A, closed out sales at the tower on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street. Led by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, the building achieved the fastest sellout of a 100-plus-unit condominium development since 2014 and the highest price-per-square-foot sellout of any large-scale new development launched since 2015. More than 90% of its 100 residences sold within 12 months of the April 2024 sales launch, and closings began in December 2025.
“When we set out to develop 520 Fifth Avenue, our goal was to create a building that would reflect the continued evolution of Midtown and bring residential, office and hospitality together at one of New York’s most iconic addresses,” said Josh Rabina, President of Rabina.
Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox with interiors by AD100 firm Charles & Co., the tower combines 100 condominium residences, 25 floors of boutique Class A offices and the private members’ club Moss. The one- to four-bedroom homes occupy the upper 40 stories, every one more than 400 feet above the city.
Rabina also unveiled the completed Penthouse 88 Amenity Suite, a residents-only floor at the top of the tower that Charles & Co. conceived as a collection of rooms: a glass-walled solarium, lounge, dining room, library and game room, framed by views across the skyline.
Residence 17 spans 4,406 square feet across the 30th and 31st floors, with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and views of the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, Madison Square Park and One World Trade Center. Designed by Meganom with interiors by Copenhagen-based Norm Architects, the duplex centers on a 43-foot great room, floor-to-ceiling windows and a sculptural oak staircase connecting the two levels.
The kitchen carries Gaggenau and Miele appliances, and the home adds advanced air filtration, radiant floor heating, acoustic insulation and integrated smart home technology. Residents share a private Wellness Club with a fitness center and treatment rooms, a 41st-floor open-air loggia with 360-degree views, and automated garage parking with EV charging through a landscaped motor court.
Developed by Five Points Development, 262 Fifth Avenue is an approximately 860-foot tower with just 26 residences. Residence 17 is represented by Nikki Field and Ben Pofcher of Sotheby’s International Realty.
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