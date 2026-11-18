At a Glance
Four Seasons is expanding its standalone residential portfolio to Colorado with Cherry Creek, A Four Seasons Private Residence, the brand’s first standalone residential offering in the state. The project sits in the heart of Cherry Creek, one of Denver’s most established luxury neighborhoods.
The building will hold just 42 residences, designed by 10 Design, the team behind Four Seasons Ocean Club Residences in the Bahamas. Interiors are by Tihany Design, the studio behind destinations including Per Se in New York, The Beverly Hills Hotel and The Breakers Palm Beach. Homes will span up to 6,000 square feet.
A rooftop amenity level will include an outdoor pool, spa, private dining room, garden-view library and spaces for leisure and entertaining. Owners will also have access to Four Seasons services and a dedicated residential team caring for residents and their homes.
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