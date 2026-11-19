Penthouse 1 East at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills has closed at $13.3 million, or $3,866 per square foot. The sale marks the second-highest price per square foot for a Los Angeles condominium this year and ranks among the top 10 condo sales in the city in 2026.

Earlier this month, Residence 506W, a two-bedroom, four-bathroom home, sold for $5.93 million. With the PH1E closing, the building has passed $19 million in sales this fall, a sign of rising interest in the city’s branded luxury condominium market.