At a Glance
Penthouse 1 East at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills has closed at $13.3 million, or $3,866 per square foot. The sale marks the second-highest price per square foot for a Los Angeles condominium this year and ranks among the top 10 condo sales in the city in 2026.
Earlier this month, Residence 506W, a two-bedroom, four-bathroom home, sold for $5.93 million. With the PH1E closing, the building has passed $19 million in sales this fall, a sign of rising interest in the city’s branded luxury condominium market.
The three-bedroom residence spans 3,440 square feet of interior space and 1,129 square feet of private outdoor space, with floor-to-ceiling Vitrocsa windows framing views from the Hollywood Sign to Downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Ana Mountains.
An entry foyer with an interior jade garden designed by landscape designer Enzo Enea opens to an oversized Great Room and a bespoke Molteni & C kitchen envisioned by 1508 London, finished in leathered Taj Mahal quartzite and Tabu birchwood with Miele appliances. The residence also comes with a private three-car garage.
The corner primary suite features a five-fixture, windowed bath with radiant-heated marble floors and an expansive walk-in closet, and two additional bedrooms each have ensuite baths. Glass doors open onto a private wraparound terrace, and a private roof deck adds more space for entertaining above Beverly Hills.
Residents pair the privacy of a private home with Mandarin Oriental’s service. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, a full-service spa with steam and sauna, a Technogym-equipped fitness center, private boardroom and lounge spaces, and 24/7 concierge, valet and in-residence services.
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