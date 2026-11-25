At a Glance
South Florida's ultra-luxury residential market is producing strong numbers, but buyers looking for newly built homes face a different question: Which developments are actually approaching completion?
Through August 2026, Miami-Dade recorded 194 home sales priced at $10 million or more, already 14.1% above the 170 transactions recorded during all of 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS. The association projected that the county could finish the year with approximately 291 such sales if the pace continued, exceeding its previous annual record of 230. That activity provides context for a market where location, architecture, services, and the prospect of moving into a newly built residence all matter. Against that backdrop, three developments are targeting 2027 delivery, each offering a different interpretation of luxury living across Miami Beach and the surrounding South Florida coastline.
At 5333 Collins Avenue, The Perigon is designed for buyers who want direct access to the Atlantic alongside the privacy and services of a boutique residential building. Developed by Mast Capital and Starwood Capital Group, the oceanfront tower was designed by OMA, with interiors by Tara Bernerd and landscape architecture by Gustafson Porter + Bowman. The project is targeting occupancy in 2027 and has celebrated its construction topping-off milestone. Its collection includes two- to four-bedroom residences with expansive terraces and views spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and the Miami skyline. The official website currently describes 72 residences, alongside a hospitality-minded amenity offering intended exclusively for residents and their guests.
The experience extends beyond the apartments themselves. Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt is associated with the building's private restaurant, Nota, and residents-only speakeasy, FiftyThree. Additional amenities include a private beach club, oceanfront pools, cabanas, a fitness center, and dedicated lounge spaces. The Perigon's appeal lies in combining oceanfront real estate with an intimate residential environment, placing it among the closely watched luxury projects expected to reach the occupancy stage in 2027.
North of Miami-Dade, The Residences at Shell Bay is taking a different approach. Developed by Witkoff and PPG Development, the project is part of a Mediterranean-inspired, 150-acre community in Hallandale Beach, with residential services by Auberge Collection. The 20-story tower is planned to contain 108 residences, with architecture by Kobi Karp and interiors by AvroKO. Its setting connects residential living with a broader private-club environment, including a Greg Norman-designed championship golf course, a 48-slip marina, and extensive wellness and racquet facilities. The residential development is targeting a 2027 debut.
Shell Bay's proposition is not defined by its Intracoastal waterfront setting alone. Instead, it centers on access to a collection of leisure and hospitality experiences within one community. Auberge's published plans include a private yacht club, an 18,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor spa and fitness center, while the already-open Racquet Club features all four Grand Slam court surfaces. The residences feature open layouts and expansive terraces overlooking the surrounding landscape and waterways. For buyers who value golf, boating, wellness, and personalized services as much as the home itself, Shell Bay represents a club-centered alternative within the wider South Florida luxury market.
In North Bay Village, Tula Residences is planned as a 21-story waterfront condominium with 54 residences, including six penthouses. Developed by Bayshore Group Capital, the project features architecture by MTTR and interiors by Shannon Farrell Design. Its location along Biscayne Bay offers a quieter residential setting while remaining within reach of Miami Beach, the Design District, Wynwood, and other major destinations. The development is targeting completion in 2027, positioning it as a notable addition to a neighborhood where new condominium deliveries have been relatively limited.
The project's boutique scale distinguishes it from larger luxury towers. Residences are designed around expansive terraces and bay views, while the development plans more than 18,000 square feet of wellness and social amenities. The emphasis is on waterfront living without placing residents far from Miami's urban attractions. For buyers who prefer a smaller residential collection over a large resort-style tower, Tula offers a different balance of privacy, amenities, and access. Its anticipated arrival also adds another dimension to the region's development story, extending the focus beyond established luxury enclaves into emerging waterfront neighborhoods.
These three projects are not interchangeable. The Perigon emphasizes direct oceanfront living and resident-focused hospitality. Shell Bay builds its identity around a private-club ecosystem of golf, boating, wellness, and service. Tula offers a more intimate waterfront condominium setting with proximity to Miami's cultural and commercial districts. Together, they demonstrate the range of experiences developers are bringing to South Florida's upper end of the residential market.
Their projected delivery dates also matter. Development announcements and architectural renderings can capture attention years before buyers can occupy a home. Reaching completion is a different milestone, turning plans into residences and amenities that can be experienced firsthand. While construction and occupancy schedules can change, the anticipated 2027 arrivals of these projects offer a useful snapshot of the next phase of the region's luxury pipeline. As South Florida continues to attract high-value buyers, the next test will be how these new residences perform once they move from the development calendar into the lived-in market.
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