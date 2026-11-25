Through August 2026, Miami-Dade recorded 194 home sales priced at $10 million or more, already 14.1% above the 170 transactions recorded during all of 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS. The association projected that the county could finish the year with approximately 291 such sales if the pace continued, exceeding its previous annual record of 230. That activity provides context for a market where location, architecture, services, and the prospect of moving into a newly built residence all matter. Against that backdrop, three developments are targeting 2027 delivery, each offering a different interpretation of luxury living across Miami Beach and the surrounding South Florida coastline.