Raffles Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, is bringing its first address to Texas with Raffles Residences River Oaks at 2929 Weslayan in Houston. Developed with Sade Real Estate, the standalone residential project will convert an existing tower at the edge of River Oaks into 114 private residences. Sales are expected to launch in early 2027, with prices from $2.7 million.