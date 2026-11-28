Raffles Residences River Oaks at 2929 Weslayan in Houston is the first Raffles address in Texas.
The standalone project converts an existing tower into 114 private residences, developed with Sade Real Estate.
Sales are expected to launch in early 2027, with residences priced from $2.7 million.
Homes range from about 1,997 to more than 10,000 square feet.
Raffles Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, is bringing its first address to Texas with Raffles Residences River Oaks at 2929 Weslayan in Houston. Developed with Sade Real Estate, the standalone residential project will convert an existing tower at the edge of River Oaks into 114 private residences. Sales are expected to launch in early 2027, with prices from $2.7 million.
Residences range from two to four bedrooms, plus the Grande Villa. Sizes run from approximately 1,997 to more than 10,000 square feet, with the average home at about 3,300 square feet.
Select residences will look across the Downtown skyline, Uptown and the Galleria towers, Williams Tower, Greenway Plaza, the Texas Medical Center and the trees of River Oaks.
"The development features top-tier Italian finishes and craftsmanship that meet five-star hospitality and residential standards," said Yoni Sade, majority shareholder, chairman and CEO of Sade. "Additionally, the building offers some of the best views in the city, the largest outdoor living spaces for a condominium, and immediate access to the finest walkable retail and grocery options."
The service program draws on Raffles' Butler Service, with the residential version to be tailored to homeowners' needs and preferences. Amenities will include dedicated spaces for wellness, recreation and entertaining.
Raffles opened in Singapore in 1887. Its North American debut was Raffles Boston, a mixed-use hotel and residential address. River Oaks is conceived entirely around private ownership, and sits alongside projects such as Raffles Residences Coconut Grove in Miami.
"With its global outlook, entrepreneurial spirit and growing international appeal, Houston represents an exciting opportunity for Raffles," said Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles Hotels & Resorts. "We are delighted to partner with Sade Real Estate."
The building places owners near Highland Village and Central Market, with the Houston Galleria, Downtown, the Texas Medical Center and Memorial Park within easy reach.
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales, expected to launch in early 2027. Sade Real Estate is a Houston-based, publicly traded developer that invests, designs, builds and operates its own projects.
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