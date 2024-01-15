6 Tips for a Budget-Friendly Renovation
Are you planning to give your house—or sections of it—a visual upgrade?
If you've finally got the time and resources to undergo a renovation project, then great. Renovating can be a fantastic way to infuse new life into your halls and rooms.
But every homeowner has to resolve just one teeny tiny problem: the renovation cost. As a matter of fact, a typical renovation project can set you back hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
The pricing will depend on the scale of the project—but if you're getting your materials brand new and outsourcing labour, then you'll have to watch your bank account, as these renovation costs can and will add up.
Fortunately, there are some strategies you can employ to decorate your house within a reasonable budget.
Are you itching to start your decorating project without breaking the bank? Look no further! Here are six budget-friendly renovation ideas you can consider for your next home project.
1. Use Recycled Materials
One of the most budget-friendly practices a homeowner can consider is using materials they already own for their renovation project.
Buying brand-new materials—whether it's new slabs of oak planks or store-bought furniture pieces—can increase your total cost considerably.
To combat this, using and repurposing items within your home can be a tremendous way to both save money and add a cool, vintage charm to your new space.
Need suggestions? For instance, if you have a worn-down cabinet, spend an afternoon cutting it down and using the reclaimed wood to create smaller furniture like coffee tables or chairs.
You can make statement pieces like trinkets and jewellery out of old, vintage items too, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home without going to a shop.
You can even use plastic and glass waste to create a plethora of DIY projects.
In your efforts to use recycled material, you're doing your part in contributing to environmental sustainability. For any trash you’ve found throughout the process, consider contacting to help you and Mother Nature live a premium life.
2. Reuse Your Old Items
Have antique items and furniture sets tucked away in your attic? Planning to buy a new set of furniture, like curtains or a bed set?
A lot of people seek out a renovation to enjoy the feeling of a fresh-looking home. But the truth is you don’t need to make drastic overhauls to get your home to look the way you want it to. You just have to be strategic about your layout planning.
Remember, you’re also closely monitoring and abiding by a budget. Instead of seeking new props from the store or thrift shop, consider polishing the items already in your possession. This way, you’d reduce your cost significantly—maybe even to a big, fat zero.
For instance, instead of throwing away small statement pieces like snowglobes and frames, you can consider rearranging and displaying them on wooden shelves or tables.
If you want to upgrade your curtain selection, you can reuse the existing curtain rod and ring to avoid unnecessary expenses.
You can also use your old furniture and give it a few simple touchups to make it look new. You can opt to polish your furniture using a vinegar solution, for instance, making it look like it’s been newly purchased.
You may also paint existing pots and vases to give it a more fitting look for your room. There are a plethora of ways you can exercise your creativity with the stuff you already own.
And besides, repurposing clutter into usable aesthetic pieces is always a good way to add a distinct charm to your place.
3. Harness Natural Light Sources
Buying new light bulbs and paying extra for electricity can gradually chip away at your savings. If the room you’re renovating has windows where natural sunlight can stream through, then use that to your advantage.
Design the room with a thoughtful approach to light, specifically sunlight. When natural sunlight enters a room, it can make the space feel appealing, spacious, and cosy.
If you have yet to begin your renovation project, consider building large, angular windows and skylights to allow a generous flow of light to stream through your space.
If that’s not possible, then you can use mirrors to reflect sunlight from outside to the various corners of the room. This enhances the daytime brightness and can make your room feel more alive—even if your opening is small.
A bit of light can , which is the goal of most aesthetic-focused renovation projects. This is the case even if you’re using only minimalist features.
So if you want to turn up the ambience, then definitely be considerate of how you plan to use light.
4. Purchase Cheaper Alternatives
If budgeting is truly your priority, try to find ways to cost-cut whenever you’re looking to gather some building and construction materials.
This doesn’t mean that you should go for worse-quality materials, absolutely not. You don’t want to risk your stuff breaking apart in the middle of use, risking injury and setting you back for repairs.
Rather, you want to look for less expensive materials or furniture pieces that mimic the look of high-end finishes.
For instance, if you want a centrepiece in your kitchen and plan to buy a kitchen island straight away, go island-less and use a bar table instead!
Alternatively, for flooring and furniture, go for vinyl or laminate instead of hardwood. Also, consider using laminate countertops instead of granite or quartz.
Want to install a shelf on the wall? Use a shiny, thin wooden plank instead of a full-bodied one for a minimalist touch.
As seen above, there are many ways you can let your room look stylish without spending a tonne of money on materials. Some of the suggestions above can help you achieve that fresh look without breaking your bank account.
5. Use Double-Purpose Furniture
If you’re building a new room and are looking to fill it with furniture items, consider utilising furniture that serves multiple purposes. This is especially useful if your renovation project utilises only a little space.
For instance, you can ottoman to serve as both seating and storage. You can also consider getting a bed with underside storage features.
By having furniture that serves multiple functions, you’re saving space and clutter from your renovation project. This approach can lead to lower overall costs, as you won't need to purchase as many individual pieces of furniture.
6. Use Wallpaper and Flooring To Brighten Old Spaces
Before you opt for wooden and stone blocks to give your room a sophisticated character, consider going old-school with some wallpaper instead.
The traditional peel-and-stick wallpaper is an easy way to refresh any room. They’re affordable, varied, and can fit any theme and style that you may be eyeing.
Furthermore, wallpaper comes in an array of different textures. Most modern types also come with luxury vinyl tile (LVT) that can give the appearance of raw materials but at a fraction of the cost.
By using wallpaper and laminate as a substitute for actual wood and stone materials, you can gain natural, aesthetic appeal without having to go overboard with your budget.