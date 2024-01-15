6 Tips for a Budget-Friendly Renovation

Have antique items and furniture sets tucked away in your attic? Planning to buy a new set of furniture, like curtains or a bed set?

A lot of people seek out a renovation to enjoy the feeling of a fresh-looking home. But the truth is you don’t need to make drastic overhauls to get your home to look the way you want it to. You just have to be strategic about your layout planning.

Remember, you’re also closely monitoring and abiding by a budget. Instead of seeking new props from the store or thrift shop, consider polishing the items already in your possession. This way, you’d reduce your cost significantly—maybe even to a big, fat zero.

For instance, instead of throwing away small statement pieces like snowglobes and frames, you can consider rearranging and displaying them on wooden shelves or tables.

If you want to upgrade your curtain selection, you can reuse the existing curtain rod and ring to avoid unnecessary expenses.

You can also use your old furniture and give it a few simple touchups to make it look new. You can opt to polish your furniture using a vinegar solution, for instance, making it look like it’s been newly purchased.

You may also paint existing pots and vases to give it a more fitting look for your room. There are a plethora of ways you can exercise your creativity with the stuff you already own.

And besides, repurposing clutter into usable aesthetic pieces is always a good way to add a distinct charm to your place.