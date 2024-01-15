How To Make Sure You Have a Unique Wedding
Your wedding day is perhaps the one opportunity you’ll have to do something that’s just for you - the one opportunity where you can really say what you want and arrange it all. So if that’s the case, why settle for something that everyone else has done and everyone else has? If this is your chance to be unique and really stand out, why not take it? It’s not as hard as it seems, and the truth is you can have the most gorgeous wedding like no one will ever have been to before with a little bit of planning. Read on to find out more.
Choose An Unconventional Venue
One of the biggest elements of any wedding is always going to be the venue, and since you’ll need to organize this first (once your venue is booked, you can start arranging everything else), it’s a great place to start when it comes to being unique.
A traditional wedding will take place in a church or a hotel conference room or something similar. That’s what everyone expects, and it’s definitely not unique, as lovely as it can be. If you want a unique wedding, you need to opt for a much more , and once you start looking, you’ll realize there are actually lots to choose from. Just a few examples of the weird and wonderful when it comes to wedding venues are lighthouses, barns, treehouses, castles, zoos, windmills, vineyards, boats, and many more. What do you like the sound of, and what’s going to be unique?
Design Your Own Rings
There are all kinds of different elements that need to be in place to make a wedding, and one that you really can’t forget is your wedding rings. What’s great here is that you can really make these as unique as you want, designing them from scratch yourself if you want to. In other words, there’s no need to have a ring that anyone else has, and you can ensure yours and your spouse-to-be have matching rings that are also distinctive and individual.
There are also sites that offer in unique materials, meaning you don’t even have to design your own rings because there’s likely to be something unique just waiting for you once you start looking. The possibilities are exciting, and you can do what feels right for you.
Remember, you’ll be wearing your wedding ring for many years to come, so it has to be something you absolutely love, and, if possible, it should really mean something. The fact that this generally means it will be unique as well is an added bonus, of course.
The Dress Code
People tend to dress up smartly for a wedding, and the bride or brides will wear a big dress (usually in white or ivory or a similar color), and will wear a suit of some kind. The groomsmen and bridesmaids will usually be fairly traditionally dressed as well, often matching the bride and groom, albeit in different colors.
Want a unique wedding? Then don’t have a traditional dress code and do something different instead. You can ask people to wear a specific color, you can ask for a certain type of outfit (jeans and t-shirts or swimming costumes or whatever you like), you can even have a fancy dress wedding if it feels right for you.
A unique dress code is something that will certainly make you stand out, and when you have photos to look back on, you’ll be able to enjoy it for a long time to come.