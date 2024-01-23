How To Protect Sensitive Data

Research reveals that over 80% of firms have been victims of a cyberattack. Therefore, any business (whether a small firm or large corporation) must take steps to protect its data and keep its customer and financial information safe and secure.

But how can a business ensure its information remains safe behind closed doors? There are many ways to keep data safe, especially sensitive data that could be ruinous if accessed by malicious third parties. If you want to boost your company’s cybersecurity, here are some ideas to help keep information secure.