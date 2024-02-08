Trends in the US Commercial Real Estate Market

While the traditional view of commercial real estate may be beginning to seem outdated, with many startups and small businesses choosing to explore alternative hybrid and remote work models, novel technological developments are breathing new life into commercial properties.

The property technology industry has experienced significant growth over the last few years, with experts forecasting the PropTech market to be worth more than $32 billion by 2030. As more organizations look to harness the power of AI, cloud-based systems and smart building solutions to streamline the management of commercial spaces, innovation is to be expected.

To offset some of the issues associated with rising resource costs and changing commercial tenant requirements, automated management systems will likely become more widespread, while energy-efficient smart building features will help teams to reduce avoidable expenses.