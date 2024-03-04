What Are the Most Stylish Sporting Events to Visit?

Horseracing is known as the sport of king for a good reason, as it’s always attracted wealthy and stylish fans. Top races take place all over the planet and allow you to put on your finest clothing, from the formal attire at Royal Ascot in England to the light and summery clothes typically worn at the Kentucky Derby. It’s always worth checking the dress code before you go, as they vary and can even be different from one day to the next at the biggest festivals.

Horseracing has made it into popular culture too, with movies such as Dream Horse and Jockey among the most recent releases. In regard to literature, Dick Francis wrote a collection of crime novels set in the world of horseracing, and you can read the biographies of Peter Scudamore, John Francome, and other major horseracing figures. iGaming has also incorporated the idea of horseracing into its industry, with Ruby Walsh Champion's Gold slot being a key example of a slot game based on the sport. With symbols including pieces of racing gear, the action takes place on a racetrack in front of a packed grandstand.