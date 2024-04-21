Live Green: Tips to Celebrate and Extend Earth Day Practices

If you are a pet owner, look for sustainable options from brands like Cave Pets . Co-owner of the brand had this to say about the brand's mission: It’s not common knowledge that an ‘ecological pawprint’ is associated with producing pet food. We believe it is our responsibility to our pets to be good stewards of the land and replenish the soil that produces our food. Our goals include rebuilding topsoil, increasing carbon capture, and growing food in the most sustainable way possible to transform the health of pets and the planet.”