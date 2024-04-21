Live Green: Tips to Celebrate and Extend Earth Day Practices

Earth Day, celebrated every April 22, originated from the eco-conscious movement of the '60s and '70s. U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin initiated it to respond to growing concerns about pollution, overconsumption, and environmental decline. Earth Day is celebrated worldwide, with people from over 190 countries participating in events and activities to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability. If you want to find Earth Day events in your area, we suggest visiting .
Post-hippie modern days, we have found ways to make sustainability cool and conscious in everything we do. There are also a lot more conversations around sustainability, and April is even considered by many to be Earth Month. Here are some destinations and suggestions to help you incorporate Earth Day into your daily life.
We love to follow people online at destinations like Instagram for ideas, inspiration, tips, and advice. Check out these sustainable influencers who will help you understand Earth Day practices daily.
Trash is For Tossers offers practical advice for reducing waste in your everyday life. Here, Lauren provides zero-waste inspiration, environmental education, and actions that create a positive impact. Discover tips, tricks, and tools to reduce daily waste, learn about environmental challenges and solutions, and access recipes, guides, and DIYs to make sustainable living easy, affordable, and enjoyable.
Dominique is a writer focused on social sustainability and an ethical street-style influencer. She brings a fair approach to storytelling by promoting values of inclusive representation and informed responsibility. She also co-founded Sustainable Brooklyn, an organization that connects the sustainability movement with specific communities through targeted high-low approaches involving events and resource development. Dominique is a sustainable mother of two boys, both of whom she home-birthed.
Katey is genuinely passionate and knowledgeable about clean beauty. She deeply understands different skin, hair types, and complexions and provides detailed explanations. Her Instagram features straightforward tutorials, making it easy for followers to follow her advice. As celebrities' go-to clean beauty makeup artist, Katey helps them shine on the red carpet with confidence and style.
Brands are offering more sustainable initiatives offered by bands within their current lines. Look for sustainable options within companies such as and . The retail storeis the world's biggest buyer of organic cotton. It is dedicated to enhancing cotton farming practices worldwide through , a non-profit organization that provides training for cotton farmers.
If you want a classic OG sustainable style, shop EILEEN FISHER. The brand has been sustainable since its conception 40 years ago. In 2009, Eileen Fisher launched RENEW to lengthen clothing life and became one of the first brands to introduce a resale program. Since its inception, RENEW has gathered over 2 million garments. Waste No More was launched in 2018, stemming from Eileen Fisher's commitment to creating a circular design model with zero waste. Waste No More successfully redirects thousands of pounds of high-quality wool, cotton, linen, and silk into new uses and systems.
"We don't want sustainability to be our edge, we want it to be universal.
Eileen Fisher
If you are a pet owner, look for sustainable options from brands like . Co-owner of the brand had this to say about the brand's mission: It’s not common knowledge that an ‘ecological pawprint’ is associated with producing pet food. We believe it is our responsibility to our pets to be good stewards of the land and replenish the soil that produces our food. Our goals include rebuilding topsoil, increasing carbon capture, and growing food in the most sustainable way possible to transform the health of pets and the planet.”
Clean Beauty brands such as and are great additions to your regimen. Mad Hippie donates one dollar from every web sale to conservation and works with to ensure all of its products are recycled. All of its tubes are made of eco-friendly sugarcane bioresin.
ROAN Fragrances blends natural and synthetic ingredients in its formulations. The packaging is crafted from FSC-certified cartons made entirely from recycled materials and wrapped in cellophane that is fully compostable.
began with the realization that some urban neighborhoods had more sneakers than trees. Given that the average pair of sneakers takes over 15 years to break down in the environment, the founder decided to recycle and repurpose sneakers as vessels for growing plants.
Another approach to living more sustainably in the future is to reconsider how you repurpose your existing wardrobe. Jasenya McCauley, a utilization specialist and founder of , helps individuals extend the life of their current clothing, cut down on unnecessary purchases, and support a more sustainable fashion industry. The brand believes fast fashion contributes to environmental and social challenges, including resource overuse and labor exploitation. Styld N Emrgd raises awareness of brands focusing on sustainability, transparency, and ethical practices throughout their supply chains. Check their website, and for online learning opportunities.
Happy Earth Day!