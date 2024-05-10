How to Get the “Quiet Luxury” Look at Home?

Looking to blend sophistication and comfort in your home? In the interior decor scene today, it's easy to get lost in the design noise. If your home doesn't look straight out of a magazine, you’re rocking the "barely-there furniture, monochrome" look. Let's not even talk about the pressure to hop on every new decor trend, even if it means squeezing in functional but forced additions like plants or .
But the good news is that “quiet luxury” is all about creating a space that feels effortlessly elegant. The “quiet luxury” look speaks sophisticated without being over the top. Here are some simple changes to make for a “quiet luxury” look at home:
First things first: breathe easy. “Quiet luxury” is all about creating a feeling of spaciousness. So, you want to ditch the overstuffed furniture and overflowing shelves. Clutter is the enemy of quiet.
Think clean lines and open walkways with enough room. This doesn't mean your home should look like a museum. Opting for minimalist decor that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing can do the job. Choose a few statement pieces and highlight them to shine against the backdrop of clean lines.
A “quiet luxury” palette is all about hushed tones. Colors such as beige, warm gray, cream and taupe should be present in your home in abundance. These colors create a serene backdrop that instantly elevates any space. But don't be afraid of color. A deep emerald throw pillow or a red vase can add personality without breaking the calming vibe.
Experiment with different shades and textures. They add depth and dimension to your rooms. Layer on the textures to create a space interesting to touch as it is to look at. Materials made from silk or velvet can help with this.
Quality over quantity is the golden rule here. Less is more with “quiet luxury.” Choose well-crafted and timeless furniture pieces with unique shapes. Invest in a few statement pieces that exude quality and craftsmanship. From a plush area rug to a stylish side table to a comfortable armchair, any excellent quality can make all the difference.
Without a doubt, the right lighting can change a space. Harsh overhead lights are a big no-no in “quiet luxury” land. Warm lighting has a more inviting ambience. You can use LED strip lights in strategic places, floor lamps, or even flickering candles to warm the mood.
Speaking of warmth, bring on the heirlooms! Vintage finds and well-curated art pieces add a touch of history and personality to your space. They are the finishing touches that elevate your space from the ordinary. So, hit up some flea markets or unearth treasures from your attic. Mix these unique pieces with modern finds to create a space that reflects your style and personality.
Indoor plants are not only good for air quality. They also add a touch of organic beauty to your space. Explore the looks of potted plants or vines over a fireplace for that natural and “quiet luxury” look.
Remember, “quiet luxury” is all about creating a space that reflects your personality and makes you feel utterly relaxed. By incorporating neutral tones, minimalist decor, and soft lighting, you can transform your home in style.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.