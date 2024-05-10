How to Get the “Quiet Luxury” Look at Home?

First things first: breathe easy. “Quiet luxury” is all about creating a feeling of spaciousness. So, you want to ditch the overstuffed furniture and overflowing shelves. Clutter is the enemy of quiet.

Think clean lines and open walkways with enough room. This doesn't mean your home should look like a museum. Opting for minimalist decor that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing can do the job. Choose a few statement pieces and highlight them to shine against the backdrop of clean lines.