Understanding Premises Liability in Las Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide

Property owners and tenants are liable for injuries on their premises only when they are aware or should have known about the dangerous condition that allegedly caused injury to the plaintiff. If the hazardous condition is “open and obvious,” the property owner or tenant should be aware of it. If the signs of hazards are clear and the property owner or tenant chooses to ignore them, they could still be held liable for injuries or losses on the premises.

If you own a property or are in control of the property as a tenant, you need to notify others of the dangerous conditions on the property. Here are several ways you can prevent any “foreseeable” injuries from the hazard:

Notify others

Post warning signs

Cordon off the hazardous area

Fix the hazard

While determining the defendant's (the property owner or the tenant) duty to warn, courts generally look at what a reasonable person would do in such situations. As a landowner (or tenant), you need to warn others of the following things:

The location of the hazard

The nature of the hazard

The frequency of visitors

It is important to note that property owners or tenants are not liable for injuries on their property if they are caused solely by weather or environmental conditions beyond their control. However, they could still be liable if they were aware of the nature-made hazards and chose to ignore the hazards or worsen them.