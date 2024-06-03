How to make your home feel more luxurious

Our homes are our safe haven – places to relax and unwind – so it’s only natural for us to want to make them as luxurious as possible. You also want your home to reflect who you are, especially if you spend a lot of time there.
You can start small and gradually work your way up to larger projects. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite ways of how you can transform your property into something luxurious.
Wallpaper is a quick and easy way to add kerb appeal to a home, and it’s easy to remove if you want to switch it up sometime again in the future. There are plenty of modern wallpaper options, ranging from textured designs to those with intricate patterns.
include flora and fauna prints, as well as designs in earthy tones. Don’t feel limited to just your walls either; consider applying wallpaper to your ceilings or behind shelving to add a unique element to your décor.
One of the most effective and creative ways to uplift your space is to include bespoke furniture throughout your home. These pieces are commissioned by you to meet a specific set of requirements, allowing you to choose the materials, colour, and shape.
The materials used in these projects are typically of the highest quality and the pieces are fitted by skilled craftsmen. This doesn’t necessarily need to be just fitted wardrobes either. You can also opt for other or bay window storage.
If your stairs are looking a bit tired or dated, it might be time to . Your staircase is much more than just a functional structure, it’s often one of the first things you see when entering the home, so making it appear more extravagant is key.
Carpeted stairs have always been a popular choice, but they can start to look a bit worn down after a while. You may choose to replace your stairs completely and instead opt for something more contemporary, such as oak stairs components with chrome riser bars and clamps, along with a glass balustrade.
However, you don’t need to go to such lengths if it’s not necessary. Alternatively, you could add lighting to the edges of your staircase or add a stair runner. The latter is starting to make a comeback and helps to create a bespoke feel.
