6 Tips on Planning a Trip to Vegas

Las Vegas is a dazzling desert oasis that beckons travellers around the globe with its neon lights, world-class entertainment and endless sightseeing options. In 2023 alone, over 40 million people visited Sin City , making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Whether you're a seasoned gambler, a thrill-seeker or simply craving a luxurious escape, Vegas caters to all tastes. Here are 6 essential tips you need to keep in mind when planning your ultimate Vegas adventure: