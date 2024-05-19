A Knockout Listing: Oscar De La Hoya's Las Vegas Mega Mansion

New on the Market: The Golden Boy Goes for Gold with a Stunning $20 Million Luxurious Nevada Estate
Oscar De La Hoya at the premiere of "The 33 " / AFI FEST
Oscar De La Hoya at the premiere of "The 33 " / AFI FEST Featureflash / Dreamstime

If you're in the market for a massive mansion that screams "champion," then Oscar De La Hoya's latest real estate listing is a must-see. The superstar's luxurious house is now up for grabs in "Sin City," where all the magic and excitement draw in tourists from all parts of the world for one heck of a good time.

Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas StripDietmar Rabich / Wikipedia

The city's tolerance for numerous forms of adult entertainment had earned it the nickname "Sin City".

Wikipedia

Las Vegas, known for its bright lights, world-class entertainment, and energy-filled lifestyle, can be a city that you could call home if the lifestyle suits your needs. You also don't have to live in the excitement to enjoy the excitement, which is why De La Hoya's phenomenal home offers the best of both worlds.

Oscar De La Hoya's Five-bedroom home
Oscar De La Hoya's Five-bedroom home Redfin

The Golden Boy's mega-mansion is a private oasis, perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac in the foothills, offering a blend of luxury and seclusion that’s hard to beat. Just on the outskirts of Henderson, Nevada, this nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion is more than just a house—it's a statement of the boxers famed success.

Oscar De La Hoya's home Backyard view
Oscar De La Hoya's home Backyard viewRedfin

With panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and the serene McCullough Mountains, this property has it all and more, which you'll find out soon.

Oscar De La Hoya's Five-bedroom home
Oscar De La Hoya's Five-bedroom home Redfin

De La Hoya, being an 11-time world boxing champion known for his flair both in and out of the ring, purchased this ultra-modern estate while it was still under construction.

Fast forward to today, and he's ready to pass the torch, listing this knockout home for a cool $20 million.

Oscar De La Hoya's Five-bedroom home
Oscar De La Hoya's Five-bedroom home Redfin

A Champion’s Dream Home

From the entrance to the rest of the house, this multi-million-dollar estate is absolutely exceptional down to every detail. This is truly a masterpiece!

Oscar De La Hoya's home front entrance
Oscar De La Hoya's home front entrance Redfin

Just imagine walking through enormous sliding glass walls that frame the city and mountain views, bringing the breathtaking Las Vegas landscape right into your living room.

Oscar De La Hoya's home backyard
Oscar De La Hoya's home backyard Redfin

The amenities in this palace are fit for a champion: a fully equipped gym, a trophy room to showcase your victories, a golf simulator, and a wine room for celebrating those wins.

Oscar De La Hoya's home Gym
Oscar De La Hoya's home GymRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's home Golf simulator room
Oscar De La Hoya's home Golf simulator roomRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's home Wine room
Oscar De La Hoya's home Wine roomRedfin

Whether you want to unwind at the wet bar, get pampered in the hair salon, or prepare a feast in the butler's kitchen, this house offers it all.

Oscar De La Hoya's home Wet bar
Oscar De La Hoya's home Wet barRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's home Salon room
Oscar De La Hoya's home Salon roomRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's home Kitchen
Oscar De La Hoya's home KitchenRedfin

Need more? How about three fireplaces, seven full bathrooms, and five spacious bedrooms to accommodate your entourage? Step outside, and you’re greeted by a stunning 2,409 square feet of outdoor space featuring an infinity pool, lap pool, fire pits, and a spa bath.

Oscar De La Hoya's home Kitchen and lounge space
Oscar De La Hoya's home Kitchen and lounge spaceRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's home living room and pool table
Oscar De La Hoya's home living room and pool tableRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's home Dining area
Oscar De La Hoya's home Dining areaRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya at the premiere of "The 33 " / AFI FEST
Michael Jordan's Real Estate Swoosh: A $16.5 Million Mansion
Oscar De La Hoya's home office
Oscar De La Hoya's home officeRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Primariy Bedroom
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Primariy BedroomRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Outdoor / indoor home view
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Outdoor / indoor home viewRedfin
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Outdoor home lounge
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Outdoor home loungeRedfin

For those who enjoy alfresco dining, there’s an outdoor kitchen and sitting area, perfect for those warm Las Vegas nights. The water features alone rival those found in the most luxurious casinos on the Strip.

Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Outdoor / indoor home view
Oscar De La Hoya's Home |Outdoor / indoor home viewRedfin

Here's a private video tour of the house provided by The Agency:

From East LA to Olympic Gold

Born in 1973 to Mexican immigrant parents, Oscar De La Hoya was raised in East Los Angeles and began boxing at a young age of six. By the time he graduated high school, he had already won a Golden Gloves title and an Olympic gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Known for his charisma and knockout power, he quickly earned the nickname "Golden Boy" as he dominated eleven world boxing titles across six weight divisions.

Oscar De La Hoya at the premiere of "The 33 " / AFI FEST
Oscar De La Hoya at the premiere of "The 33 " / AFI FEST Featureflash / Dreamstime

De La Hoya didn't stop there. He parlayed his success into Golden Boy Promotions, one of the most successful sports promotion companies in the world and built an empire with an estimated net worth of $200 million. Now, he's looking to pass on a piece of his golden legacy through this stunning home.

Oscar De La Hoya's Home | Living room
Oscar De La Hoya's Home | Living roomRedfin

Join the Ranks of Las Vegas Elite

Las Vegas isn't just the city of lights and casinos—it's a city rich in history, known for its dazzling evolution from an empty desert to an entertainment mecca. Since the mid-20th century, it's been a magnet for the biggest names in entertainment and sports.

Las Vegas 1952
Las Vegas 1952Edward N. Edstrom / Wikipedia

From the days of the Rat Pack to modern icons like Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, David Copperfield, Steve Wynn, Celine Dion, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., this city has always attracted A-list names.

Mike Tyson's mansion worth $2.5 million is located in Henderson, Nevada. 
TikTok / Celebrity Homes
Mike Tyson
Mike TysonSteve Lott / Wikipedia

Real Estate Spotlight

As I share this extraordinary property story, I invite realtors, developers, architects, and design firms the chance to advertise with Resident Magazine. Special offers are available now, providing a unique 360 marketing opportunity to reach a sophisticated audience who seek luxury real estate insights. You can now showcase your listings and services to our readers on a weekly basis.

For advertising inquiries and special offers, contact Resident Magazine today.

Click here for more information on our enticing advertising rates.

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Celebrity
Real estate
News
Home
Luxury Living

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com