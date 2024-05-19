A Knockout Listing: Oscar De La Hoya's Las Vegas Mega Mansion

If you're in the market for a massive mansion that screams "champion," then Oscar De La Hoya's latest real estate listing is a must-see. The superstar's luxurious house is now up for grabs in "Sin City," where all the magic and excitement draw in tourists from all parts of the world for one heck of a good time.
Las Vegas, known for its bright lights, world-class entertainment, and energy-filled lifestyle, can be a city that you could call home if the lifestyle suits your needs. You also don't have to live in the excitement to enjoy the excitement, which is why De La Hoya's phenomenal home offers the best of both worlds.
The Golden Boy's mega-mansion is a private oasis, perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac in the foothills, offering a blend of luxury and seclusion that’s hard to beat. Just on the outskirts of Henderson, Nevada, this nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion is more than just a house—it's a statement of the boxers famed success.
With panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and the serene McCullough Mountains, this property has it all and more, which you'll find out soon.
De La Hoya, being an 11-time world boxing champion known for his flair both in and out of the ring, purchased this ultra-modern estate while it was still under construction.
Fast forward to today, and he's ready to pass the torch, listing this knockout home for a cool $20 million.
From the entrance to the rest of the house, this multi-million-dollar estate is absolutely exceptional down to every detail. This is truly a masterpiece!
Just imagine walking through enormous sliding glass walls that frame the city and mountain views, bringing the breathtaking Las Vegas landscape right into your living room.
The amenities in this palace are fit for a champion: a fully equipped gym, a trophy room to showcase your victories, a golf simulator, and a wine room for celebrating those wins.
Whether you want to unwind at the wet bar, get pampered in the hair salon, or prepare a feast in the butler's kitchen, this house offers it all.
Need more? How about three fireplaces, seven full bathrooms, and five spacious bedrooms to accommodate your entourage? Step outside, and you’re greeted by a stunning 2,409 square feet of outdoor space featuring an infinity pool, lap pool, fire pits, and a spa bath.
For those who enjoy alfresco dining, there’s an outdoor kitchen and sitting area, perfect for those warm Las Vegas nights. The water features alone rival those found in the most luxurious casinos on the Strip.
Here's a private video tour of the house provided by The Agency:
Born in 1973 to Mexican immigrant parents, Oscar De La Hoya was raised in East Los Angeles and began boxing at a young age of six. By the time he graduated high school, he had already won a Golden Gloves title and an Olympic gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
Known for his charisma and knockout power, he quickly earned the nickname "Golden Boy" as he dominated eleven world boxing titles across six weight divisions.
De La Hoya didn't stop there. He parlayed his success into Golden Boy Promotions, one of the most successful sports promotion companies in the world and built an empire with an estimated net worth of $200 million. Now, he's looking to pass on a piece of his golden legacy through this stunning home.
Las Vegas isn't just the city of lights and casinos—it's a city rich in history, known for its dazzling evolution from an empty desert to an entertainment mecca. Since the mid-20th century, it's been a magnet for the biggest names in entertainment and sports.
From the days of the Rat Pack to modern icons like Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, David Copperfield, Steve Wynn, Celine Dion, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., this city has always attracted A-list names.
