Beautiful UK Beaches to Discover this Summer

The UK’s coastline, stretching over 7,700 miles, presents a diverse range of stunning beaches, from family-friendly resorts to secluded coves.
This summer, whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, an adventurous trip, or a family holiday, the UK has a beach for you.
For families, safety and convenience are paramount. Beaches like Bournemouth Beach in Dorset and Blackpool Sands in Devon are perfect family destinations. Bournemouth Beach, with its seven miles of golden sands, offers lifeguard services, clean facilities, and numerous activities such as the Oceanarium and Bournemouth Pier. Blackpool Sands, a Blue Flag beach, provides a safe environment for children, and plenty of amenities including cafés and paddleboarding.
For those seeking peace and tranquillity, Rhossili Bay in Wales and Sandwood Bay in Scotland are idyllic. Rhossili Bay, often voted one of the UK’s best beaches, is renowned for its breathtaking views and unspoiled natural beauty. Sandwood Bay, accessible only by a four-mile walk, rewards visitors with stunning, remote scenery.
If adventure is what you’re after, the UK’s beaches cater to a variety of water sports. Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, is a world-famous surfing destination, hosting international competitions. For windsurfing and paddleboarding, Bracklesham Bay in West Sussex is ideal, with its favourable winds and dedicated water sports centre. Lulworth Cove in Dorset offers kayaking and coasteering opportunities, allowing you to explore the dramatic coastline.
For pet owners, many UK beaches welcome dogs, allowing your furry friends to join in the fun. Holkham Bay in Norfolk and Perranporth Beach in Cornwall are renowned for being dog-friendly year-round. Holkham Bay, part of the Holkham National Nature Reserve, offers . Perranporth Beach provides ample space for dogs to run and play, along with dog-friendly facilities.
Combine your beach holiday with a dose of history and culture at places like the Jurassic Coast in Dorset or Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland. , is famous for its geological significance and fossil discoveries. Bamburgh Beach, with its dramatic castle backdrop, offers a glimpse into the UK’s medieval past. Portobello Beach in Edinburgh combines Victorian charm with modern amenities, making it a culturally rich destination.
Motorhome Holidays: Enjoy the freedom to explore multiple beaches at your own pace; .
Camping and Glamping: Stay close to nature with options like Treen Farm Campsite in Cornwall or luxurious glamping spots.
Coastal Walks and Hiking: Discover hidden coves on trails like the South West Coast Path and Wales Coast Path.
Day Trips by Car: Visit beaches like Brighton and Scarborough with the flexibility to move between locations.
Public Transport and Cycling: Eco-friendly options with accessible beaches via trains, buses, or cycling routes like the Camel Trail.
