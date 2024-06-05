How to Keep Your Brain Healthy

The human brain is arguably the most complex discrete object in the known universe ; an inscrutable organ that contains the sum total of a life’s knowledge and experience, to say nothing of the incredible unconscious processes that manage our bodies, senses and movement. To call the brain remarkable is an understatement, to say the least.

As computationally impressive as the brain is, it is more impressive still for being an organic object – which leads us to today’s topic. The brain is a living organ that requires certain conditions and care to survive or thrive. Brain health is an ever-expanding topic of conversation amongst scientists and doctors, though one with a great deal of knowns. There are many ways to approach brain health as an individual; what do you need to know about each?