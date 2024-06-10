The Best Cruise Destinations in Asia

Many picture the Mediterranean or Caribbean islands when thinking of cruises, but setting sail in Asia is steadily becoming a popular option for cruise lovers.
The ease and simplicity of this type of travel, with cruise lines often taking care of visas and documentation, is ideal if you want to explore far-flung destinations like Vietnam and Thailand without the stress of planning logistics.
With an abundance of beautiful locations, you can embark on a journey to multiple countries in Southeast Asia or sail the vast rivers of one country. Listed below are just some of the continent’s highlights.
As one of the largest countries in the world, India’s landscapes and cultures differ between each region. allows you to explore the country’s sacred waterways, including the Ganges and the Brahmaputra, and discover the spiritual heart of the Hindu population.
Stop off at ancient temples along the Ganges as you take a journey through history and Hinduism, whilst also passing relics of the British Raj.
Cruise along the Brahmaputra River to see rural India in its truest form, from tribal riverside villages to the Kaziranga National Park, home to the protected one-horned rhino.
With a coastline stretching across thousands of kilometres, Thailand’s crystal-clear turquoise waters are ideal for those wanting a relaxed way to explore the often chaotic Thai cities and towns.
After you have spent a few days immersed in the buzz of Bangkok, enjoy a serene escape on the Chao Phraya River to take you towards , an extensive archaeological site with original Buddhist monasteries.
The unique charm of Japan, with a perfect blend of modernity and tradition, makes it a fascinating country to tour. A cruise around the land of the rising sun will provide an insight into the age-old practises that permeate Japanese culture, such as archetypal tea ceremonies with Geisha.
If you choose to voyage along the southern coast, locations such as Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Fukuoka are all typical ports of call. The latter is home to the world-famous tonkotsu ramen, and it is customary to slurp your noodles loudly as a sign of respect!
has an interesting blend of Korean and Chinese influences too, so make sure to try this city’s iconic delicacies on their home turf.
Vietnam’s Halong Bay is renowned for its mountainous limestone formations that rise above the region’s emerald waters. Set sail around this unparalleled scenery, stopping at some of the world’s most awe-inspiring caves, as well as traditional floating fishing villages and pearl farms.
Traverse the Bay’s tiny islets such as the crescent shaped Titov island and Coc Cheo islet, featured in the Kong movie.
Asia is a wildly diverse continent with so much to offer travellers who willing to explore and experience different cultures. Whether you’re looking to island-hop or a tranquil sail along a river, each of these destinations offers something spectacular for cruise lovers.
