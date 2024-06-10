The Best Cruise Destinations in Asia

Many picture the Mediterranean or Caribbean islands when thinking of cruises, but setting sail in Asia is steadily becoming a popular option for cruise lovers.

The ease and simplicity of this type of travel, with cruise lines often taking care of visas and documentation, is ideal if you want to explore far-flung destinations like Vietnam and Thailand without the stress of planning logistics.

With an abundance of beautiful locations, you can embark on a journey to multiple countries in Southeast Asia or sail the vast rivers of one country. Listed below are just some of the continent’s highlights.