Common Types of Car Accident Injuries and Their Legal Implications

Whiplash is a common injury in rear-end collisions. It occurs when the head is suddenly jerked forward and backward, causing strain on the neck muscles and ligaments. Symptoms include neck pain, stiffness, and headaches.

Legal Implications:

Whiplash can be challenging to prove because symptoms might not appear immediately. Medical documentation is essential. Victims can seek compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. However, insurance companies might argue that the injury is not severe or pre-existing, making legal representation important.