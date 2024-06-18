Explore opulent destinations across Europe

Europe offers a captivating blend of history, cultures, and breathtaking landscapes. From ski resorts in the Alps to the sun-soaked beaches lapped by the Mediterranean Sea, there are many stunning locations that attract visitors from around the world.
While the number of international tourist arrivals to the continent were still not quite at pre-pandemic levels in 2023, there was a definite surge in inbound visitors. Around 709 million people holidayed in Europe last year and in numbers as we were in 2019.
This all points to more people booking breaks and longer stays in Europe. Will you be one of them this year? Here are some of the most striking locations to add to your must-visit list.
Croatia’s beautiful beaches, national parks, and delicious seafood make it a popular choice among holidaymakers.
The city of Dubrovnik saw a surge in visitors in recent years thanks to the role it plays on the small screen when. It became King’s Landing in Game of Thrones and many of the show’s key scenes were filmed here.
In addition to Dubrovnik, Croatia's national parks, such as Plitvice Lakes and Krka, are a must for visitors. Here, you can take in the waterfalls and lush greenery. There are also the islands of Hvar and Brac, with their crystal-clear waters, secluded beaches, and vibrant nightlife.
With its intricate network of canals and historic architecture, Venice is a city like no other. It’s worth
Sailing through the Venetian Lagoon, you can enjoy a leisurely cruise past iconic landmarks like St. Mark's Basilica and the Doge's Palace. You’ll be able to explore the city's hidden gems, such as islets like Murano and Burano, which are known for their glassmaking and lacework. Or you might want to meander along the Grand Canal or drift under the Rialto Bridge.
Capri, in Italy's Bay of Naples, is a decadent destination. Stay in luxury hotels, shop in upscale boutiques, and dine in gourmet restaurants for the ultimate way to experience this island.
The Blue Grotto attracts visitors from all over. This sea cave is a magical space where you can see the glittering blue light captured by the jewel-like waters up close.
You can also take scenic walks and head out along hiking trails to take in views of the coastline. The Path of the Forts, a trail along the island's western coast, takes you past ancient fortifications and offers stunning vistas of the sea and surrounding islands.
Churches, ancient temples, and picturesque towns can be found The island nation is home to the ancient city of Mdina, a must-see for history lovers.
For adventure seekers, sailing, kayaking, and snorkelling are among the most popular activities here. If you enjoy diving, the Blue Hole is a famous diving spot near the Azure Window in Gozo. Here, you can plunge into the clear water and see diverse marine life up close. Sailing around the Maltese archipelago reveals hidden coves, stunning cliffs, and beautiful beaches that are perfect for a day of relaxation and exploration.
