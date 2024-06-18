Explore opulent destinations across Europe

While the number of international tourist arrivals to the continent were still not quite at pre-pandemic levels in 2023, there was a definite surge in inbound visitors. Around 709 million people holidayed in Europe last year and as of March 2024, we look set to be charting a similar pattern in numbers as we were in 2019.

This all points to more people booking breaks and longer stays in Europe. Will you be one of them this year? Here are some of the most striking locations to add to your must-visit list.