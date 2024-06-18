How to organise a successful corporate event
Thinking of hosting a corporate event for your business? There’s nothing better than a night filled with fabulous entertainment, delicious food, and dancing to reward your employees for all their hard work and strengthen relationships with clients.
But you may be wondering how to organise the occasion without missing a single detail. That’s where we come in. With our guide to planning a corporate get-together, you’re guaranteed to throw a successful event.
Set a realistic budget
Before making any major decisions or putting down deposits, . Always plan to spend at least 10% more given things can change, and it’s good to have a financial cushion for unexpected expenses.
Figure out where you will direct your resources and your budget; for example, do you want to spend more on decorations? Do you need to hire additional talent to help aid in planning the gathering? Don’t skimp on things like food and drinks – guests appreciate the finer details and it’s important that you adhere to any dietary requirements.
Come up with a creative theme
Think about what you and your attendees want to get out of the event. Is it an educational experience? Christmas party? Networking? A mix of all three? It’s crucial to keep the target audience in mind and tailor the entertainment to align with this.
For example, a sophisticated gala evening with dinner service is ideal for celebrating achievements and a day of group activities with buffet-style food and drinks is suitable for team bonding. For potential new clients and contacts, you want to send a message that has meaning and is connected to your company, so don’t forget some branded decorations such as balloons and banners.
The strategy for is also important, whether you simply wish to send out “save the date” emails or if you want to advertise it through various media campaigns.
Choose a suitable location
After you’ve confirmed the type of event you wish to throw and know your budget, it’s time to find an appropriate venue. Location is the key to attendance so choose a venue in a convenient area and ensure it has enough space. Consider hosting the event during the week or a less popular time should you wish to reduce your costs.
If employees are worried about being able to attend due to the location, you could choose to organise transport both ways, but make sure this aligns with your budget first.
Plan the logistics
To be forewarned is to be forearmed, meaning you must have everything you need for the event located close to the venue. , offering quick access to supplies and decorations. You can then choose to keep the containers afterwards for safe storage of the equipment until your next soirée.
You could also utilise storage containers in creative ways, such as for photo booths or cocktail bars, providing guests with a truly unique experience.
