The top 5 luxury destinations in France

From its fashionable capital to a Mediterranean island that sits just offshore, there’s no shortage of luxury destinations in France. Discover the five that should top your bucket list.
First-time visitors should look for luxury vacations in France that include Paris. The capital is the cultural cornerstone of the country, providing an insight into its heritage and modern-day life. It’s also a city renowned for sophistication and style, from the fashions to the architecture.
Stroll the streets to encounter must-see sights old and new, such as the elaborate Sainte-Chapelle and the iconic Eiffel Tower. Along the way, you’ll pass through beautiful boulevards boasting designer brands offering the ultimate high-end shopping experience. Some of the best artworks in the world can be found at the museums here, including Monet’s Water Lilies.
Playground of the rich and famous during its annual film festival, Cannes has it all if you want total relaxation on your vacation.
Set on the French Riviera, visitors can unwind on sensational sandy beaches and enjoy destination dining experiences with dramatic coastal views. Yachts flock here during the summer, and there’s plenty of opportunity to charter a catamaran and sail the shoreline to private coves for uninterrupted snorkeling and SUP.
Recharge after days in the sun in the grand, palatial hotels and upmarket boutiques that line the main boulevard.
Head south along the coast from Cannes and you’ll reach St. Tropez, the most glamorous region on the French Riviera—and that is saying something. The superior shopping, delectable dining options, and mesmerizing marina make this a favorite destination on the Cote d’Azur for locals and tourists looking to vacation in the lap of luxury.
Culinary prowess abounds here, in the chic cafés that front the promenade and the ten Michelin-starred restaurants scattered throughout St. Tropez. A recent addition to the elite ranks is the Louis Vuitton St. Tropez Restaurant, a masterpiece of design headed by a prestigious chef.
Discover sensational scenery of a different kind in Provence, a region a couple of hours inland from the French Riviera famed for its colorful swathes of lavender that emerge in the summer. The surroundings range from cultivated vineyards and olive groves to pine forests and dramatic gorges, best explored on foot or by bike.
Spend a morning at a local market sampling local produce, then journey to a vineyard to experience the grandeur of these scenic château estates. Wine lovers can try the various vintages and see how they’re made.
Embrace laidback living at the best hotels in Provence, which range from refined farmhouses to mansions promising peace and privacy.
Experience the best of the Mediterranean in Corsica, one of the largest French islands. Chic coastal towns with white-sand beaches contrast with a lush mountainous interior that conceals the hardest hiking trail in Europe.
If sun-worshiping is the aim of the game, the best time to visit Corsica is in the summer, when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If you’re heading there for the trails, especially if you’re tackling the 15-day GR20, May and September offer cooler conditions and scenery that is no less beautiful.
