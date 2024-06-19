The top 5 luxury destinations in France

First-time visitors should look for luxury vacations in France that include Paris. The capital is the cultural cornerstone of the country, providing an insight into its heritage and modern-day life. It’s also a city renowned for sophistication and style, from the fashions to the architecture.

Stroll the streets to encounter must-see sights old and new, such as the elaborate Sainte-Chapelle and the iconic Eiffel Tower. Along the way, you’ll pass through beautiful boulevards boasting designer brands offering the ultimate high-end shopping experience. Some of the best artworks in the world can be found at the museums here, including Monet’s Water Lilies.