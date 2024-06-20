Must-visit destinations while cruising Canada and New England

A cruise on the waters of eastern Canada and New England takes you on an unforgettable journey through this historic part of the world. There’s no end to what these shores have to offer, from culturally significant towns and cities to rugged stretches of coastline. Here are the must-visit destinations in the region.
Saint John is the oldest incorporated city in Canada. Visitors flock to see its stunning natural wonders, most notably, the Reversing Falls. This is the point where the Bay of Fundy’s high tides collide with the flow of the St. John River. You can experience this phenomenon from various viewpoints or by taking a thrilling jet boat ride.
There are all sorts to see if you’re a history enthusiast, including the Carleton Martello Tower offering panoramic views and insights into the city’s military past. The Saint John City Market is one of the oldest continuing farmer's markets in Canada. Here, you’ll have the perfect chance to sample local delicacies.
Boston is emphatically steeped in American history. Lines such as P&O cruises include this city in their ocean voyage as it is brimming with iconic landmarks, atmospheric neighbourhoods and much more.
Walking the Freedom Trail is a must during your time here. This route guides you past 16 historic sites with significance to the American Revolution, including the Massachusetts State House, Paul Revere House and the Old North Church.
Fenway Park is another icon. Home to the Boston Red Sox, you can take in a baseball game or a stadium tour for a glimpse into one of America’s favourite pastimes. The Boston Public Garden was the first of its kind in the United States. Stop here for a leisurely stroll or a swan boat ride.
Newport and wider Rhode Island are famed for their Gilded Age mansions, built while the city was one of the most important ports during the 18th century. For a modern nautical experience, consider a sailing tour of Newport Harbour, which showcases the city’s maritime heritage.
The Cliff Walk offers a scenic path along the shoreline, with stunning views of the ocean and historic mansions like The Breakers and Marble House. A ferry across to Martha’s Vineyard gives you access to one of the most revered holiday spots in the United States.
Halifax is Nova Scotia’s vibrant capital. Start at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, a star-shaped fort offering stunning views of the city and harbour.
The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is another fascinating stop, providing an in-depth look at the region’s seafaring history. This includes tragic exhibits on the Titanic and the Halifax Explosion.
A pleasant stroll along the waterfront allows you to enjoy a variety of shops, restaurants and galleries. Don’t miss the Alexander Keith’s Brewery, one of North America’s oldest, where you can tour the facilities and sample the local brew.
Portland boasts a picturesque coastline and a thriving seafood scene. As the United States’ closest transatlantic port to Europe, it’s a significant place on the map.
The Old Port district has charming cobblestone streets and is lined with gorgeous, historic buildings, perfect for wandering. Make time to visit the Portland Head Light, one of the oldest lighthouses in all 50 states.
For art lovers, the Portland Museum of Art holds an impressive collection of American and European works. Around Casco Bay, boat tours give you the chance to spot seals and other marine wildlife in the wild.
