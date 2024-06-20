Must-visit destinations while cruising Canada and New England

Saint John is the oldest incorporated city in Canada. Visitors flock to see its stunning natural wonders, most notably, the Reversing Falls. This is the point where the Bay of Fundy’s high tides collide with the flow of the St. John River. You can experience this phenomenon from various viewpoints or by taking a thrilling jet boat ride.

There are all sorts to see if you’re a history enthusiast, including the Carleton Martello Tower offering panoramic views and insights into the city’s military past. The Saint John City Market is one of the oldest continuing farmer's markets in Canada. Here, you’ll have the perfect chance to sample local delicacies.