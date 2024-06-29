Sail Around the Greek Islands

Whether you’re an experienced sailor or a beginner, there are various activities to partake in while sailing the Greek islands.

Explore the Beaches

Compared to other European countries Greek weather offers hot, and dry summers. That’s why exploring the Greek islands by boat is a refreshing activity you should try. You can drop anchor on one of its many secluded coves or dive into its waters. Alternatively, you can relax and soak up the sun on the sandy beaches.

However, be sure to grab some sunscreen before visiting beaches in Greece. Although Greece isn’t like the tropics, you can still get burnt easily. Furthermore, looking out for sea urchins is best, as stepping on one can really ruin your day. While they aren’t poisonous, the spikes are pretty hard to remove and can cause much pain.

Try the Local Cuisine

While sailing the Greek islands, one activity we recommend is trying out the local cuisine. Besides its fantastic views, Greece is known for its delicious dishes and exquisite wines. You can sample fresh seafood, grilled meats, and unique cuisines like Dolmades, Moussaka, and feta cheese.

Besides the dishes, you can also try out the local wines and spirits, such as Ouzo, Raki, Tentura, and Tsipouro. People in Greece typically eat dinner around 9 to 10 pm. So, if you want to have your dinner in a popular spot, it’s best to go early to escape the crowd.

Go Scuba Diving

Scuba diving is another popular pastime in Greece, thanks to its clear waters and vibrant marine life. While diving in the Aegean Sea, you can explore popular shipwrecks, reefs, and underwater caves. Palaiochora Reef, Pagasetic Gulf, and Nea Kameni are popular diving destinations.

One of the risks you shouldn't take is diving in rough seas or currents. Furthermore, it’s best to respect marine life when diving. Disturbing marine life is highly prohibited in Greek waters.

Visit Ancient Ruins

Thanks to Greece’s rich history, it's home to some of the world's most famous ruins. From the renowned Acropolis and the Temple of Poseidon to the Theatre of Epidaurus and the Minoan Palace of Knossos, there’s no shortage of popular destinations for the adventurous.

Before visiting any of Greece’s ruins, hiring a local tour guide is best. A good tour guide offers unique insights into the culture and history of your destination. Furthermore, a tour guide knows the best hours to visit attractions and tips and tricks to help you get the best experience.

Take part in Water Sports

Most of the Greek Islands with inhabitants offer water sports and other related adventures. Some popular water sports are kayaking, water skiing, and paddleboarding. Furthermore, windy islands offer windsurfing and kiteboarding.

However, if you’re unfamiliar with these sports, it’s best to go for a quick tutorial. Ensure that you use the proper equipment and that professionals are on standby to guarantee your safety. Lastly, check out the safety procedures before participating in any water sport.