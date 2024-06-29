Sail Around the Greek Islands

The Greek islands are known for their simple yet captivating beauty, from the famous whitewashed buildings to the rugged rock formations. Exploring the Greek Islands with a boat offers a different kind of feeling. Whether sailing on your own or in a chartered boat, the Greek Isles is one of the most adventurous ventures. It's an amazing way to explore the Mediterranean Sea.
Comprising more than 6,000 islets, the Greek Islands are truly nature's wonder. Over 200 of the islets are inhabited and offer unspoilt natural beauty. That’s why this article highlights the top things to do while sailing around the Greek islands to make the most of your trip.
Whether you’re an experienced sailor or a beginner, there are various activities to partake in while sailing the Greek islands.
Compared to other European countries Greek weather offers hot, and dry summers. That’s why exploring the Greek islands by boat is a refreshing activity you should try. You can drop anchor on one of its many secluded coves or dive into its waters. Alternatively, you can relax and soak up the sun on the sandy beaches.
However, be sure to grab some sunscreen before visiting beaches in Greece. Although Greece isn’t like the tropics, you can still get burnt easily. Furthermore, looking out for sea urchins is best, as stepping on one can really ruin your day. While they aren’t poisonous, the spikes are pretty hard to remove and can cause much pain.
While sailing the Greek islands, one activity we recommend is trying out the local cuisine. Besides its fantastic views, Greece is known for its delicious dishes and exquisite wines. You can sample fresh seafood, grilled meats, and unique cuisines like Dolmades, Moussaka, and feta cheese.
Besides the dishes, you can also try out the local wines and spirits, such as Ouzo, Raki, Tentura, and Tsipouro. People in Greece typically eat dinner around 9 to 10 pm. So, if you want to have your dinner in a popular spot, it’s best to go early to escape the crowd.
Scuba diving is another popular pastime in Greece, thanks to its clear waters and vibrant marine life. While diving in the Aegean Sea, you can explore popular shipwrecks, reefs, and underwater caves. Palaiochora Reef, Pagasetic Gulf, and Nea Kameni are popular diving destinations.
One of the risks you shouldn't take is diving in rough seas or currents. Furthermore, it’s best to respect marine life when diving. Disturbing marine life is highly prohibited in Greek waters.
Thanks to Greece’s rich history, it's home to some of the world's most famous ruins. From the renowned Acropolis and the Temple of Poseidon to the Theatre of Epidaurus and the Minoan Palace of Knossos, there’s no shortage of popular destinations for the adventurous.
Before visiting any of Greece’s ruins, hiring a local tour guide is best. A good tour guide offers unique insights into the culture and history of your destination. Furthermore, a tour guide knows the best hours to visit attractions and tips and tricks to help you get the best experience.
Most of the Greek Islands with inhabitants offer water sports and other related adventures. Some popular water sports are kayaking, water skiing, and paddleboarding. Furthermore, windy islands offer windsurfing and kiteboarding.
However, if you’re unfamiliar with these sports, it’s best to go for a quick tutorial. Ensure that you use the proper equipment and that professionals are on standby to guarantee your safety. Lastly, check out the safety procedures before participating in any water sport.
When sailing the Greek islands, there’s no shortage of activities. Whether you prefer sampling local delicacies or exploring ancient ruins, there’s something for everyone. Although sailing the Greek islands is an enjoyable experience, it can also be dangerous if you don’t take the necessary precautions. Also, one of the yacht charter in greece policies is to not tamper with marine habitat. As such, here are some tips to ensure your safety when sailing the Greek islands:
Make sure your boat is in good condition
Check the weather forecast before setting off
Study the area’s topography to avoid danger zones, rocks, and reefs
Avoid sailing at night
Prioritize adequate sun protection
With over 6,000 islands to explore, like Santorini, it’s no wonder many tourists consider Greece a top destination. Although there are various ways to visit the Greek islands, nothing beats exploring by boat. To make things even better, you can partake in various activities while sailing these islands, such as exploring the sandy beaches, scuba diving, and visiting numerous ancient ruins. However, no matter how enjoyable an activity is, you must prioritize your safety. So, follow the safety tips highlighted in this article to ensure a safe and exciting experience while sailing around the Greek islands.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.